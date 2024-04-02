Dedicated Best Foot Forward Staffer, Alicia Townsel, Takes Reins as Firm's General Manager

A Rapid Rise from Call Center Agent to General Manager for an Exceptional Woman Executive

Alicia Townsel has proved herself to be a true leader, and will guide us toward continued productivity and efficiency. It’s fitting that her well-earned promotion was during Women’s History Month.” — BFF’s Co-Founder Rich Dudley

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health management resource firm specializing in assisting government-insured managed care health plans effectively engage with their members, announced today that it has promoted a faithful and devoted employee, Alicia Townsel, as the company’s new General Manager. Alicia’s primary responsibility is to steer BFF towards a prosperous future, while maintaining their core values and mission. She becomes the first woman to be elevated to the GM role.

“Alicia has been with us nearly five years, and has worked her way up through the ranks from Call Center Representative, to Supervisor, to Manager, and now to the General Manger,” explains BFF co-Founder Byron Dennis. “We’re so proud of all her accomplishments, and know she’ll do a superior job for us as GM. We’re lucky to have her as a vital part of our hard-working team.”

Just last year, Alicia was named Manager of a brand-new Call Center that BFF opened outside of Atlanta to skillfully oversee the new facility’s operations and to ensure that the company’s service standards were upheld with excellence. The large facility located in Tucker, Georgia was established to work in tandem with, and help supplement the workload at BFF’s initial facility based outside of Chicago.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to take on this important GM role and am honored that Best Foot Forward has the confidence in me to take on this position to lead,” says Ms. Townsel. “I am proud to have been a part of this fine company since 2019, contributing to BFF's growth and success through various positions.”

“Alicia Townsel has proved herself to be a true leader, and I know she will guide our team toward continued productivity and efficiency enhancements,” states BFF’s Co-Founder Rich Dudley. “Best Foot Forward is so proud of Alicia and all that she achieved. And it’s so fitting that her well-earned promotion occurred during March — Women’s History Month”

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist health care organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the health management industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in engaging with what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members.

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and a new facility in Georgia. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers.