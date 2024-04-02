Cannabis Control Division April Newsletter

The tax returns for licensees are due by 04/15/2024. Instructions for reporting and payment can be found here. For more information on cannabis taxation, please contact the

Please note: The new rules and amendments to current rules can be found at rules.mt.gov

NEW NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND RULES I through III and the AMENDMENT of ARM 42.39.104, 42.39.115, 42.39.401, 42.39.405,42.39.409, 42.39.413, and 42.39.415 pertaining to the implementation of House Bills128, 903, and 948 (2023), and revising requirements applicable to chemical, infused product, and mechanical manufacturers of marijuana: the rules went into effect on March 23, 2024.

NEW NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND RULES I and II and the AMENDMENT of ARM 42.39.102, 42.39.123, 42.39.314, 42.39.315, 42.39.316, 42.39.317,42.39.318, 42.39.319, 42.39.320 pertaining to packaging and labeling of marijuana, marijuana wholesaling, and marijuana advertising: the rules went into effect on March 24, 2024.