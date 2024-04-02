Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,562 in the last 365 days.

Cannabis Control Division April Newsletter

The tax returns for licensees are due by 04/15/2024. Instructions for reporting and payment can be found here. For more information on cannabis taxation, please contact the

Please note: The new rules and amendments to current rules can be found at rules.mt.gov

NEW NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND RULES I through III and the AMENDMENT of ARM 42.39.104, 42.39.115, 42.39.401, 42.39.405,42.39.409, 42.39.413, and 42.39.415 pertaining to the implementation of House Bills128, 903, and 948 (2023), and revising requirements applicable to chemical, infused product, and mechanical manufacturers of marijuana: the rules went into effect on March 23, 2024.

NEW NOTICE OF ADOPTION AND RULES I and II and the AMENDMENT of ARM 42.39.102, 42.39.123, 42.39.314, 42.39.315, 42.39.316, 42.39.317,42.39.318, 42.39.319, 42.39.320 pertaining to packaging and labeling of marijuana, marijuana wholesaling, and marijuana advertising: the rules went into effect on March 24, 2024.

You just read:

Cannabis Control Division April Newsletter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more