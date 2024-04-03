SportsEdTV & GAMMA Pickleball Expand Relationship

Pickleball players with gamma paddles at a SportsEdTV / Gamma shoot Pickleball Pro, Sarah Ansboury, with a Gamma Paddle

Miami-based marketing and media group engaged for strategic marketing and brand storytelling

MIAMI, FL, MIAMI DADE, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV is expanding its relationship with GAMMA Pickleball and has been engaged to help develop strategic marketing planning and brand storytelling across GAMMA’s entire pickleball business and product line. This new assignment from GAMMA continues the growth SportsEdTV is experiencing in its consulting role for clients looking for effective ways to best position their brands and market their products to the sports participant consumer, a core area of expertise for SportsEdTV.

“Our increase in brand consulting engagements is a logical evolution for SportsEdTV” said SportsEdTV Co-Founder, Chairman, and CMO Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, “Given my decades-long marketing agency background and SportsEdTV’s day-to-day connection with people who play sports all over the world, we are probably one of the best resources available to help brands connect to this valuable consumer segment. We anticipate this area of our business to continue growing robustly in 2024.”

The new GAMMA Pickleball assignment will include advice on brand strategy, brand storytelling and product communication. Consumers will begin to see the impact of the new brand story in early 2024, including the marketing of new GAMMA Pickleball products.

“SportsEdTV lives in our consumers’ world every day,” said Molly Boras, Executive Vice President of GAMMA Sports. She added, “The market of people who play sports - in our case pickleball and tennis - is SportsEdTV’s core focus, and our relationship with them over the past twelve months has really demonstrated a level of brand marketing expertise that goes well beyond just creating content for their various channels. We are excited to have their strategic and creative input help us grow our brand in pickleball.”

One of the showcase assignments for SportsEdTV was the creation of a new brand positioning and tagline for GAMMA - “Play to Live. Live to Play” - and a brand video/commercial that GAMMA will run on various pickleball media. Next up will be a series of product line videos, playing off the same brand positioning and storyline.

SportsEdTV began featuring the GAMMA brand, and it professional players Sarah Ansboury and Teresa Tarn, in its pickleball instruction videos and blogs in April 2023. There are currently dozens of videos and blogs available for all levels of pickleball players, with more coming every week. SportsEdTV also features GAMMA products and content on all of its pickleball social media channels.

About SportsEdTV:

SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents around the world improve and connect. We don’t expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that’s not our mission. We do expect people who use SportsEdTV to become their own champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection. We also offer a global online community — where athletes, parents and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends — and a global directory of facilities and coaches. SportsEdTV videos feature tips from world-class coaches and athletes, many of whom are or have coached world-champions, and have been watched by over thirty million viewers from every country in the world.

About GAMMA Sports:

GAMMA Sports is a leading family-owned manufacturer of innovative racquet equipment specializing in pickleball and tennis. With more than 50 years of experience in racquet sports, GAMMA has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. With a commitment to quality, performance and style, GAMMA provides products to improve every player’s game. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, balls, grips, and accessories.