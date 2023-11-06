Six-Time Volleyball Hall of Fame Coach Is SportsEdTV Senior Contributor

Terry Liskevych

Olympic/National Coach 12 years – Collegiate Coach 22 years

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has welcomed the addition of Taras “Terry” Liskevych to its teams of famous sports contributors. Liskevych has been named to six different volleyball halls of fame.

"Terry is a former collegiate and USA National Olympic team coach and has mentored hundreds of coaches, entrepreneurs, and administrators for nearly 40 years, and adding that depth of knowledge to our already brimming sports education pool is a great leap forward," said Robert Mazzucchelli, Co-Founder and Chairman of SportsEdTV.

Liskevych was the Head Coach of the USA Women’s National and Olympic Volleyball Teams for twelve years (1985-1996). The USA Team won the bronze medal in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. In 1995, he was named International Coach of the Year while leading the USA Women to a gold medal at the Grand Prix and a #1 world ranking.

“Terry is currently the Chair of the Board of Total Sports, LLC and The Art of Coaching, and Terry has started several marketing companies Sports Associates, Inc., Paragon Marketing, Inc., & Total Sports, Inc.) and a technology company - ARK Digital Technologies, Inc. - the first to use a portable digital video platform in 1997, a true innovator that will add vision and wisdom to our contributing corps,” said Victor Bergonzoli, CEO SportsEdTV.

Liskevych co-founded the American Volleyball Coaches Association, and in 2011, he co-founded The Art of Coaching Volleyball, a series of national and international coaching clinics that features a unique Internet site for coaches.

Liskevych received a B.S. in Biology from Loyola University-Chicago, a master’s degree from George Williams College, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Physical Education with emphases in Sports Psychology and International Sport.

