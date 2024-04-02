USS Constitution Opens Lottery for Independence Day Underway

The lottery is open to the general public. 150 people will be randomly selected to join USS Constitution’s crew as they go underway in Boston Harbor. Each person selected will be allowed to bring one guest.

Passengers will engage with active-duty Sailors to gain an understanding of the Navy’s mission, learn about USS Constitution’s history, and will have a front-row seat as the crew fires a 21-gun salute in honor of Independence Day.

The lottery to enter for a chance to go underway is open until May 2nd, with winners being notified by email May 16th. Lottery entries must be received by midnight, May 1st, and are limited to one per household.

All winners are required to provide their own transportation and lodging accommodations. All passengers must be at least eight years of age and be physically able to travel up and down steep sets of stairs and stand for prolonged periods of time.

Attendees aged 18 and older must bring a government-issued photo ID. Please direct any questions about the lottery to USS Constitution’s Special Events Division at: 617-593-2025 or ussconstitution.events@gmail.com. USS Constitution is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State. She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

