Amalfi Jets Launches Delayed Jet Card Deposit Promotion

Amalfi One Jet Card Amalfi Jets HQ in Agoura Hills

Throughout April, Amalfi Jets, a private charter broker, is offering a limited-time delayed deposit deal on their Amalfi One Jet Card.

Our aim is not just to facilitate transactions, but to foster genuine confidence and trust with clients, ensuring they embark on their journey with peace of mind and excitement for experiences ahead.” — Brian Francis, President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, is offering a limited-time delayed deposit on its Amalfi One Jet Card.

Throughout April, clients interested in purchasing the Amalfi One Jet Card can do so at no fee or any upfront cost. Their membership will become active upon signing the terms and will have 14 days to deposit the minimum amount of $50,000 USD to keep their account active. Throughout the 14 days, members can use the full benefits of the membership, utilize the Amalfi Jets App and full Concierge Team, as well as view and book empty legs. The firm hopes this will reduce the barrier to entry of purchasing the jet card.

“We recognize and appreciate the significance of large capital commitments toward any product,” Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets, said. “Through launching this offering, we hope to remove the upfront trepidation that can arise from such an investment, allowing our clients the time to experience Amalfi and our booking process before committing wholly.”

To take advantage of this offer, interested travelers must secure their complimentary jet card by placing a deposit by April. The 14-day period will begin after they sign up and become a member.

“I've witnessed firsthand the uncertainties that accompany making significant deposits with a company in the industry," President of Sales Brian Francis said. "With our new deal, we're determined to alleviate those stresses entirely."

The Amalfi One Jet Card is one of the only jet cards that is fully refundable at any point during membership, minus a 15% liquidation fee.

Amalfi Jets is poised to continue its strong start to the year with this deal, as it is also preparing to launch Version 2 of its app next week. This version will include an escapades section that will showcase Amalfi’s travel partners to allow trips to be booked from start to finish.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge

team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.