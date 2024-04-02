Drivers will see new signal activated, WYO 22 eastbound bypass

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be activating the new, permanent signal at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390, as well as opening the eastbound WYO 22 bypass on Wednesday evening, April 3.

Beginning Tuesday, April 2, crews will be working on setting electrical cabinets and installing the signal detection software on the newly constructed traffic signal at the intersection. This work should not interrupt the flow of traffic.

On Wednesday evening, after 7 p.m. crews will be activating the signal, and shifting traffic in a new alignment at the intersection that will now include the bypass for eastbound WYO 22 traffic.

WYDOT would like to advise drivers of the new configuration, and remind eastbound WYO 22 motorists that once they bypass the signal and travel over the wildlife bridge on the west side of the Snake River Bridge, they will be required to yield to traffic on WY 22 that just turned off WYO 390 and merge accordingly.

This new configuration is expected to remain in place for the remainder of the construction season.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of motorists and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WY 22/WY 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.