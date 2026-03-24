Public meeting scheduled for proposed bridge over BNSF railroad tracks on College Drive in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting to discuss the proposed bridge installation over the BNSF Railway railroad tracks on west College Drive in Cheyenne. The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, in room 108 of the Pathfinder Building.

The intent of this meeting is to present the project scope and schedule to local businesses and residents. This project is in its preliminary stages, so WYDOT is seeking early input to help alleviate impacts to residents and businesses. WYDOT encourages community members to come and chat with the engineers and staff involved with this project from WYDOT, the City of Cheyenne, and Laramie County.

Representatives from WYDOT will deliver a small presentation at 6:30 pm, covering the scope of the intended work and estimated timelines of the project.

WYDOT recognizes the impact that urban projects have on the community and strives to ensure that accurate information is effectively communicated to businesses and residents. WYDOT officials and other subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions and discuss any concerns the public may have.