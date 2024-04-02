5-Stand shooting opens this week at Henges and Busch Shooting Ranges

Body

St. LOUIS, MO.— Both Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed shooting ranges and outdoor education centers in the St. Louis area, August A. Busch in Defiance and Jay Henges in Eureka, will begin hosting 5-stand shotgun shooting opportunities this week. 5-stand is a discipline of clay bird shooting that simulates realistic scenarios to help prepare hunters for going afield.

The days and times of the week 5 Stand will be offered are as follows:

August A. Busch Shooting Range—Thursday from 1-7:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Jay Henges Shooting Range—Wednesday from 1-7:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

5-stand shooting at both ranges will be offered through Aug. 31.

Targets in 5-stand imitate the flight patterns of some of Missouri’s most popular game birds. Shooters rotate through five stations where they will see clay targets flying left and right, toward, and away from them at different angles and speeds. This discipline is an excellent preparation for beginning shooters looking to get into game bird hunting.

5-stand shooting use fees are $5 per round, which includes clay birds. Both shooting ranges offer eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.