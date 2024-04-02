Attorney General Hilgers Warns Parents of Social Media Harms

Attorney General Hilgers is warning parents about the harms social media platforms can cause to children and youth. His office is pointing parents to resources as they strive to help their children navigate the challenges of digital technology.
“Social media platforms know that the longer kids engage with their platforms, the more profitable they will be. Algorithms and notifications psychologically manipulate young users into a state of addiction to their platforms and never-ending feeds,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.
“Our office is watchful for pitfalls that have arrived with this digital landscape. We have not hesitated to investigate and, when appropriate, file lawsuits to protect youth from the physical and mental health harms to children and teens fueled by the expansion and invasiveness of social media platforms,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.
Consider these resources to help you navigate appropriate social media use with your child:
The Attorney General’s Office is asking parents to share concerns they might have for the negative effects to their children. Those concerns can be shared by visiting ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov and clicking on the banner to complete a complaint form.
