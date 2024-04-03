EPA Changes Impacting RNG and Transportation

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory

The Appalachian RNG Conference Will Offer an Understanding and Solutions

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appalachian RNG Conference on April 18, 2024 will be the first RNG conference to provide attendees with presentations addressing these EPA changes. Shale Directories and RNG Directory will be producing the conference. These two companies have a long track record of producing conferences that provide registrants with the latest, most comprehensive information on relevant industry issues.

Recently, the EPA has issued new rules and mandates that will have significant impact on the RNG industry. The Environmental Protection Agency issued the Biogas Regulatory Reform Rule (BRRR) provisions of the Renewable Fuel Standard program. These regulatory provisions include registration and reporting, and updated regulatory provisions for the production, distribution, and use of biogas as a renewable fuel.

BRRR was introduced because the EPA observed that many were in accurately reporting the quantity and quality of biogas and RNG. “Our Appalachian RNG Conference will feature speakers who have done significant work in developing measuring and reporting programs that address BRRR,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory.

Along with BRRR, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a final rule, “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3,” that sets stronger standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty (HD) vehicles beginning in model year (MY) 2027. With this requirement, trucks will have to reduce emissions 40% - 60%. RNG is the fuel that can address these requirements because it’s cleaner burning with a negative carbon intensity.

BRRR and “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3” are recent announcements. Many people in both the RNG and Transportation industry are searching for more clarity and understanding of these new programs. “The Appalachian RNG Conference III has the speakers who understand the impact of the programs and can provide insight into the directions companies can take,” added Gellrich.