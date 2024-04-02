Spasticity Market and Epidemiology 2032: Treatment Market, Companies, FDA Approvals, and Forecast by DelveInsight

Spasticity Market

DelveInsight’s Spasticity Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spasticity market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spasticity pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spasticity market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Spasticity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Spasticity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spasticity market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Spasticity market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Spasticity Market Report:

The Spasticity market size was valued approximately USD 904 million in 2021 is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

Spasticity is one of the most common symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and is defined as muscle stiffness that is frequently generalized and that causes more or less continuous rigidity

There were approximately 2,328,000 prevalent cases of Spasticity in the United States in 2021

According to the analysis, DelveInsight estimated approximately 415,000 prevalent cases of Spasticity in Germany in 2021

Key Spasticity Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, Ipsen, and others

Key Spasticity Therapies: Nabiximols, DAXI, IPN10200, and others

The Spasticity epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are more at risk of developing Spasticity in comparison to the females

Spasticity Overview

Spasticity is defined as “sensorimotor disorder characterized by a velocity-dependent increase in tonic stretch reflexes with exaggerated tendon jerks, resulting from hyper excitability of the stretch reflex” or from an upper motor neuron lesion (UMN),presenting as an intermittent or sustained involuntary activations of muscles. The region and the extent of impairment depend on the area of the brain or spinal cord that has been damaged. It can occur in the upper and/or lower limbs

The dynamics of the Spasticity market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

“The emerging therapies for the treatment of Spasticity include Nabiximols, DAXI and others. Approval of these therapies will provide new and different treatment options to the patients and will hence drive the market.”

Spasticity Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Spasticity Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Spasticity market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Spasticity

Prevalent Cases of Spasticity by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Spasticity

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Spasticity

Spasticity Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Spasticity market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Spasticity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Spasticity Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Spasticity Therapies and Key Companies

Nabiximols: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

DAXI: Revance Therapeutics

IPN10200: Ipsen

Scope of the Spasticity Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Spasticity Companies: Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, Ipsen, and others

Key Spasticity Therapies: Nabiximols, DAXI, IPN10200, and others

Spasticity Therapeutic Assessment: Spasticity current marketed and Spasticity emerging therapies

Spasticity Market Dynamics: Spasticity market drivers and Spasticity market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Spasticity Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Spasticity Market Access and Reimbursement

