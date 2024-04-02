E2M Fitness Taps Words Warriors to Lead Global Public Relations Strategy and Implementation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eager 2 Motivate (E2M) Fitness, a powerhouse in the virtual fitness industry with a quarter-million members, announced its strategic partnership with Words Warriors LLC, a communication firm.
Words Warriors will lead media relations for the E2M brand and coordinate interviews and speaking engagements for E2M’s CEO and staff of coaches, chefs, and clients.
This collaboration brings together two combat veteran-led companies committed to empowering individuals to achieve their personal goals.
E2M Fitness fosters sustainable healthy lifestyles through its engaging community focused online fitness programs and E2M Kitchen meal plans. With a commitment to no-supplement nutrition, E2M Fitness and E2M Kitchen guide members towards crafting nourishing meals, supported by weekly live cooking classes. This partnership also includes Eager 2 Run, an initiative to connect people eager to run, jog, or walk through community, motivation, and education.
Words Warriors specializes in crafting compelling narratives and building strategic media relationships. The firm will leverage its expertise to elevate E2M’s story, highlighting the people who have, collectively, lost more than 1,000,000 lbs through E2M’s innovative virtual fitness program and companion E2M Kitchen meal plan.
“As the membership of E2M has grown, we need to tell our story through a nationwide media campaign,” said Jeff Witherspoon, founder and CEO of E2M Fitness. “Words Warriors’ storytelling ability will help us reach a wider audience and inspire even more people to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Our shared veteran background aligns us with a commitment to results-driven action – together, we can change lives.”
Founded in 2016, E2M has grown to more than 215,000 members who participate in 8-week rounds that include guided virtual workouts, a nutrition plan designed by E2M Kitchen celebrity chefs, and motivational coaching.
Witherspoon and Caggins professional relationship began when they served in the same brigade during a deployment to Iraq in 2009. As a more senior U.S. Army officer, Caggins mentored Witherspoon. Today, Caggins cites Witherspoon as one of his personal role models in entrepreneurship.
“E2M Fitness is a juggernaut in the health industry and a company that shares our passion for excellence and making a positive community impact," said Myles B. Caggins III, U.S. Army veteran and CEO of Words Warriors. “The Words Warriors team will help inform, elevate, and inspire people to follow E2M’s fitness solutions and amplify the voices of its staff and clients; more media, more members.”
Emmy-award winning journalist Richelle Carey will spearhead the communication project for E2M.
Words Warriors will build E2M’s audience through English and Spanish-language media.
This partnership aims to increase awareness of E2M’s unique offerings, position the brand as a leader in the virtual fitness space, and showcase the company’s positive impact on its members and the broader community.
E2M’s clients participate in-person fitness meet-ups and volunteer events across America:
• April 6-7: E2R attempts a world record for the most individuals completing a 5K within a 24-hour timeframe. There will be several small in-person gatherings orchestrated by local E2M group leaders in various cities. In tandem, E2M clients and team members will participate in Charleston’s Cooper River Bridge Run and Charlotte’s Race Fest. Registration is open at eager2.run.com.
• May 11: E2M will host its signature Eager 2 Run 5K and Community Wellness event in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is free and open to the public. E2M members come together for a 5K run/walk, followed by a meetup where they can participate in additional workouts and meet the coaches. The meetups unite E2M members who have built strong online connections. E2M will present a $10,000 donation check to the Haven House domestic violence survivors shelter; and, E2R will present $2,500 to the Maynard Jackson High School track team. Free Registration at eager2run.com.
• June 8: E2M will host an Eager 2 Run 5K and Community Wellness event in Lakewood, New York. E2M will contribute to a local women’s shelter; and E2R will donate to the Southwestern Central High School Track Program, directly benefiting local student-athletes and encouraging physical fitness in the community.
The registration window for E2M's next 8-week fitness challenge is open from April 25 to May 1, with the program kicking off on April 29. At the end of the round, E2M celebrates the achievements of members by awarding $25,000 cash prizes to standout winners.
Media Resources:
Video - E2R 5K and Community Wellness Event, Raleigh, NC (November 12, 2023)
For media inquiries contact:
Richelle Carey, Media Relations Director, richelle.carey@wordswarriors.com
Jessica Lopez, Media Relations Manager, jessica.lopez@wordswarriors.com
About E2M Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
About Words Warriors LLC:
The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.
Richelle Carey
Words Warriors will lead media relations for the E2M brand and coordinate interviews and speaking engagements for E2M’s CEO and staff of coaches, chefs, and clients.
This collaboration brings together two combat veteran-led companies committed to empowering individuals to achieve their personal goals.
E2M Fitness fosters sustainable healthy lifestyles through its engaging community focused online fitness programs and E2M Kitchen meal plans. With a commitment to no-supplement nutrition, E2M Fitness and E2M Kitchen guide members towards crafting nourishing meals, supported by weekly live cooking classes. This partnership also includes Eager 2 Run, an initiative to connect people eager to run, jog, or walk through community, motivation, and education.
Words Warriors specializes in crafting compelling narratives and building strategic media relationships. The firm will leverage its expertise to elevate E2M’s story, highlighting the people who have, collectively, lost more than 1,000,000 lbs through E2M’s innovative virtual fitness program and companion E2M Kitchen meal plan.
“As the membership of E2M has grown, we need to tell our story through a nationwide media campaign,” said Jeff Witherspoon, founder and CEO of E2M Fitness. “Words Warriors’ storytelling ability will help us reach a wider audience and inspire even more people to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Our shared veteran background aligns us with a commitment to results-driven action – together, we can change lives.”
Founded in 2016, E2M has grown to more than 215,000 members who participate in 8-week rounds that include guided virtual workouts, a nutrition plan designed by E2M Kitchen celebrity chefs, and motivational coaching.
Witherspoon and Caggins professional relationship began when they served in the same brigade during a deployment to Iraq in 2009. As a more senior U.S. Army officer, Caggins mentored Witherspoon. Today, Caggins cites Witherspoon as one of his personal role models in entrepreneurship.
“E2M Fitness is a juggernaut in the health industry and a company that shares our passion for excellence and making a positive community impact," said Myles B. Caggins III, U.S. Army veteran and CEO of Words Warriors. “The Words Warriors team will help inform, elevate, and inspire people to follow E2M’s fitness solutions and amplify the voices of its staff and clients; more media, more members.”
Emmy-award winning journalist Richelle Carey will spearhead the communication project for E2M.
Words Warriors will build E2M’s audience through English and Spanish-language media.
This partnership aims to increase awareness of E2M’s unique offerings, position the brand as a leader in the virtual fitness space, and showcase the company’s positive impact on its members and the broader community.
E2M’s clients participate in-person fitness meet-ups and volunteer events across America:
• April 6-7: E2R attempts a world record for the most individuals completing a 5K within a 24-hour timeframe. There will be several small in-person gatherings orchestrated by local E2M group leaders in various cities. In tandem, E2M clients and team members will participate in Charleston’s Cooper River Bridge Run and Charlotte’s Race Fest. Registration is open at eager2.run.com.
• May 11: E2M will host its signature Eager 2 Run 5K and Community Wellness event in Atlanta, Georgia. The event is free and open to the public. E2M members come together for a 5K run/walk, followed by a meetup where they can participate in additional workouts and meet the coaches. The meetups unite E2M members who have built strong online connections. E2M will present a $10,000 donation check to the Haven House domestic violence survivors shelter; and, E2R will present $2,500 to the Maynard Jackson High School track team. Free Registration at eager2run.com.
• June 8: E2M will host an Eager 2 Run 5K and Community Wellness event in Lakewood, New York. E2M will contribute to a local women’s shelter; and E2R will donate to the Southwestern Central High School Track Program, directly benefiting local student-athletes and encouraging physical fitness in the community.
The registration window for E2M's next 8-week fitness challenge is open from April 25 to May 1, with the program kicking off on April 29. At the end of the round, E2M celebrates the achievements of members by awarding $25,000 cash prizes to standout winners.
Media Resources:
Video - E2R 5K and Community Wellness Event, Raleigh, NC (November 12, 2023)
For media inquiries contact:
Richelle Carey, Media Relations Director, richelle.carey@wordswarriors.com
Jessica Lopez, Media Relations Manager, jessica.lopez@wordswarriors.com
About E2M Fitness:
E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.
About Words Warriors LLC:
The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.
Richelle Carey
Words Warriors LLC
richelle.carey@wordswarriors.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other