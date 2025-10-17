Keeper Security Recognised in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management

Gartner recognises Keeper for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announces that it has been recognised among leading vendors in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management report.The Gartner Magic Quadrant is widely considered one of the most influential evaluations in enterprise technology, providing security leaders with insights in selecting trusted solutions in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape. KeeperPAM delivers a modern, cloud-native solution that unifies password and passkey management, secrets and connection management with zero-trust network access, remote browser isolation, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single, easy-to-deploy platform. Designed for today’s hybrid IT environments, KeeperPAM leverages agentic AI and native integrations to provide organisations with complete visibility, control and compliance across every user, device and system.Keeper differentiates itself in the PAM market with comprehensive enterprise-wide coverage and seamless integration with your technology stack. The next-gen PAM platform centralises access to systems and data with zero-trust security, enforcing role-based policies and MFA across all assets.• Password management: Protect and securely share passwords, passkeys and confidential data in a zero-knowledge vault with role-based access control, auditing and reporting.• Secrets management: Integrate CI/CD pipelines, DevOps tools, custom software and multi-cloud environments into a fully-managed, zero-knowledge platform to secure infrastructure secrets and reduce secrets sprawl.• Session management: Provide secure, credential-free access to sensitive systems while maintaining full visibility and control over privileged sessions.• Remote browser isolation: Secure internal web-based applications, cloud apps and BYOD devices from malware, prevent data exfiltration and control browsing sessions with full auditing, session recording and password autofill.• Endpoint privilege management: An advanced Privileged Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) solution that provides secure, Just-in-Time (JIT) privileged access across all Windows, Linux and macOS endpoints, with optional approval workflows and MFA enforcement.• Admin console and control plane: Streamline deployment, user provisioning and policy enforcement through a centralised admin interface that seamlessly integrates with your existing identity stack.• AI-powered session analysis that replaces manual log reviews with automated insights, giving organisations the speed and accuracy needed to stay ahead of modern cyber threats.“KeeperPAM was engineered from the ground up to meet the realities of modern IT environments – cloud-first and hybrid, distributed and highly dynamic,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Our platform eliminates the complexity of legacy PAM tools by delivering a unified, zero-knowledge solution that deploys in minutes and scales effortlessly. By integrating credential and privileged access management with advanced capabilities like AI-powered session analysis and remote browser isolation, we’re empowering security and DevOps teams with tools that are both powerful and intuitive. We believe this recognition from Gartner affirms our commitment to redefining PAM through innovation, simplicity and uncompromising security.”In 2025, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) identified Keeper as a Value Leader in the PAM Radar Report , while GigaOm ranked Keeper the Overall Leader in its Password Management Report ( https://portal.gigaom.com/reprint/gigaom-radar-for-enterprise-password-management-241270-keeper-security ) for the fourth consecutive year. Newsweek also highlighted Keeper among America’s Best Online Platforms ( https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-online-platforms-2025 ), where it achieved the highest ranking of any cybersecurity vendor in the Business Solutions category.Keeper’s innovation leadership has been further validated with multiple award wins in 2025, including being recognised as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company and earning top honors in both Privileged Access Management and Zero-Trust Security in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The Globee Awards selected Keeper as the Cybersecurity Company of the Year, and the Global Infosec Awards honored the company in nine categories, including wins for privileged access management and zero trust.“We believe Keeper’s recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores the momentum we’ve built by challenging legacy approaches to privileged access management,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “KeeperPAM reimagines PAM for the modern enterprise, making it simple and scalable, while preserving the foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. Our vision is to empower organisations everywhere with a platform that is more secure, more intuitive and more accessible, enabling them to stay ahead of today’s rapidly evolving cyber threats.”With FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorisation; SOC 2 Type II attestation; ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications and FIPS 140-3 validation; KeeperPAM meets the highest standards of compliance. These achievements provide customers with assurance that Keeper’s platform not only strengthens security but also simplifies audit and regulatory requirements.Access the full Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Privileged Access Management to learn more. To learn more about Keeper’s enterprise, business and government solutions, visit KeeperSecurity.com.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, By Abhyuday Data, Paul Mezzera, Shubham Gera, Tarun Rohilla, Michael Kelley, 13 October 2025Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.

