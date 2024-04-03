Unique Loom is announcing an exciting roster of events, alongside 100's of new rugs debuting at April High Point Market
Join Unique Loom April 13-17, 2024 in their High Point Market Square Showroom #MS190 for a star studded schedule of events!
Learn how 4 incredible design stars have built successful businesses, product lines, and distinctive brands that captivate clients and also set benchmarks across the industry From the Ground Up.
"Swing on by Unique Loom's Masters Watch Par-Tee"on Sunday, April 14 from 3-5 pm. Event hospitality will include classic Masters faire, while guests will also get a chance to enter to win a Hole-In-One Putting Contest with a variety of amazing giveaways!
“Cutting A Rug With Unique Loom” will take place on Monday, April 15th from 3-5pm and will offer an unforgettable afternoon of karaoke and dancing with Sabrina Soto™ who will serve as the event’s official host.
Unique Loom's events includes cutting edge education, star studded entertainment with Celebrity Designer Sabrina Soto, and an exciting Masters Watch Party.
Johnny Nassri, Unique Loom’s CEO shared, “We couldn’t be more thrilled heading into the spring show and celebrating our 1st birthday in our new home at Market Square. This new showroom and the dedication we have seen from our team has enabled us to continue to see incredible growth over the last year and to welcome new buyers as we feature more of our collections and one of a kind handmade rugs than ever before.”
Unique Loom’s North Carolina home boasts over 11,000 square feet and is filled with an exquisite array of one of a kind, ultra-vintage, handmade and hand knotted rugs, as well as 100’s of stunning machine-woven collections. Heading into the Spring Market, Unique Loom’s will launch even more new designs and their sales and marketing teams have developed events to entice buyers who want to liven up their market with great food, fun music and exciting product giveaways.
Unique Loom serves up a truly unique educational experience with a designer panel discussion “From the Ground Up: How to Build the Business of Your Dreams!” on Sunday, April 14th at 11 am. Panelists include interior designer Jessica Duce, JDuce Design & Vacation Rental Designers, alongside Whitney Atkinson, founder of Wugs Weighted Rugs, Elizabeth Scruggs, Superior Construction and Design, and is moderated by branding and marketing specialist Ericka Saurit, founder of Saurit Creative. Learn how they've built successful businesses, product lines, and distinctive brands that not only captivate clients but also set benchmarks across the industry From the Ground Up.
Unique Loom is inviting guests to “Swing on by a Masters Watch Par-Tee” on Sunday, April 14 from 3-5 pm. The Watch party event honors the love of golf and beloved Masters traditions held each spring throughout the Southeast. Event hospitality will include classic Masters cuisine and southern faire, with speciality Azalea Cocktails and Arnold Palmer Mocktails. Masters Watch Par-Tee Guests will also get a chance to enter to win a Hole-In-One Putting Contest with a variety of amazing product giveaways!
“Cutting A Rug With Sabrina Soto” will take place on Monday, April 15th from 3-5pm and will offer an unforgettable afternoon of karaoke and dancing, with amazing disc-jockeys, while guests enjoy cocktails and delicious catered delights. Created in partnership with Sabrina Soto™ Lifestyle expert, interior designer, and TV personality” who will serve as the event’s official host, while she debuts the highly anticipated expansion of Sabrina Soto’s Outdoor Rug Collection.
Sabrina Soto shared, “I can’t wait for market attendees to experience the expansion of my Outdoor Rug Collection. It’s so exciting to come back to High Point for the Spring Market and to reconnect in-person with Unique Loom and our entire design community at one of the biggest events in our industry.”
Sabrina’s Outdoor Rug Collections offers an expansive array of shades ranging from warm-gray, coastal and sky blues, to nautical navys with bold geometric designs. With patterns that range from soft and playful, to chic and sophisticated and who are designed to weather the outdoor elements with extremely durable technology. Consisting of 100% Polypropylene UV protected machine woven materials that resist fading. Each color palette is complemented by unique patterns that are perfect for anyone who wants a subtle geometric design with the longevity you need when elevating your outdoor space.
Both of Sabrina Soto™ Indoor/Outdoor Collections and her Casa Collection will be on display in #MS190. Sabrina’s rugs are drawn and influenced by Sabrina’s everyday life and are exquisitely tailored with easy-to-clean, stain resistant machine woven threads that do not shed. Each collection is available in modern colorways with a variety of design styles, textures and versatility with an affordable luxury aesthetic.
Book your Market Appointment by emailing Stephaniea@uniqueloom.com to reserve your spot. Unique Loom’s High Point Market Square Showroom is located in space #MS 190 (Market Square, 305 W High Ave, High Point, NC 27260).
UNIQUE LOOM’S MARKET EVENTS SCHEDULE
“From the Ground Up: How to build the business of your dreams!” Sunday, April 14 from 11 am to 12 pm
“Masters Watch Par-Tee!” Sunday, April 14 from 3-5 pm
Featuring a Hole-in-one putting contest with amazing product giveaways!
“Cutting A Rug with Sabrina Soto!” Monday, April 15 from 3-5 pm
Featuring unforgettable melodies and koozie-filled cocktails with amazing product giveaways!
"Daily Coffee With A Cause, Morning Mimosas, Lunch and Happy Hours" for a true Unique Loom experience.
About
Sabrina Soto™ Lifestyle expert, interior designer, and TV personality Inspired by her hit show ‘The High/Low Project’, Sabrina Soto’s Rug Collections are where you find high quality at affordable prices. From bold and geometric to soft and playful, both her Sabrina Soto™ Indoor/Outdoor Collection and Casa Collection feature modern textures and patterns that are influenced by her everyday life.
International Rug manufacturer, Unique Loom, has more than 50 years of experience in the Rug Industry, and 15 years of manufacturing experience, and is the fastest-growing brand in the Rug Industry providing the best value and selection of contemporary designs at an affordable price. Unique Loom is dedicated to offering affordable styles and a variety of quality collections in addition to the largest online catalog of one-of-a-kind rugs to inspire trade clients and today’s consumers, who expect more online and in-store. Their brand offers an endless array of rugs inspired by art & the traditions of rug-weaving and specializes in hand-made, hand-knotted, and hand-woven rugs, as well as one-of-a-kind, and antique-style rugs and licensed brands Jill Zarin™, Sabrina Soto™, and Marilyn Monroe™.
Unique Loom continuously looks to the future by developing innovative new products that focus on sustainability and stay ahead of the curve with respect to trends. With over 2 million square feet of warehouse space, and distribution on the East and West Coast, their catalog offers over 70,000 one-of-a-kind rugs, in addition to offering more than 80,000 machine-woven rugs. Unique Loom's commitment to inspire their customers and to help turn houses into homes, by offering the widest variety of unique rug styles, textures, and materials, with sizes to suit every design, project, and budget. Unique Loom is headquartered in Fort Mill, SC, with to-the-trade showrooms at ● High Point Market Square #MS190 ● Las Vegas Market, Building B, Suite #B424 ● Dallas Market, Interior Home & Design Building, Showroom #1D112 ● For more information visit www.uniqueloom.com.
