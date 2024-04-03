Unique Loom is announcing an exciting roster of events, alongside 100's of new rugs debuting at April High Point Market

Join Unique Loom April 13-17, 2024 in their High Point Market Square Showroom #MS190 for a star studded schedule of events!

Learn how 4 incredible design stars have built successful businesses, product lines, and distinctive brands that captivate clients and also set benchmarks across the industry From the Ground Up.

"Swing on by Unique Loom's Masters Watch Par-Tee"on Sunday, April 14 from 3-5 pm. Event hospitality will include classic Masters faire, while guests will also get a chance to enter to win a Hole-In-One Putting Contest with a variety of amazing giveaways!

“Cutting A Rug With Unique Loom” will take place on Monday, April 15th from 3-5pm and will offer an unforgettable afternoon of karaoke and dancing with Sabrina Soto™ who will serve as the event’s official host.