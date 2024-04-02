Ilham Aliyev received Turkish delegation led by President of Secretariat of Defense Industries

AZERBAIJAN, April 2 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Haluk Gorgun, President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye.

The delegation included Chief Executive Officer of ASELSAN Ahmet Akyol, General Manager of ASFAT Behcet Karatas, Chief Executive Officer of HAVELSAN Mehmet Akif Nacar, General Director of Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation Ilhami Kelesh, Chief Executive Officer of REPKON Group Ibrahim Kulekci, Chief Executive Officer of ROKETSAN Murat Ikinci, Chief Executive Officer of Defense Technologies and Engineering Ozgur Guleryuz, Chief Executive Officer of Turkish Aviation and Space Industry - TUSAS Temel Kotil.

During the conversation, they applauded the successful development of friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, including the military and defense industry. It was emphasized that the delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan, led by Haluk Gorgun, will contribute to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev commended the global recognition of Turkish military-industrial complex products for their quality and efficiency. The head of state also underscored that serious steps have been taken regarding the development of the defense industry in Azerbaijan, adding that the visit of the delegation from leading Turkish companies to the country created good opportunities for discussing the prospects of cooperation.

Haluk Gorgun expressed gratitude for the reception and conveyed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan with an extensive delegation, which included heads of influential companies, which constitute the backbone of Türkiye's defense industry. He informed the head of state about the signing of several memoranda between the companies from the Turkish delegation and Azerbaijani defense industry firms across various sectors during the visit.

The President of Secretariat of Defense Industries conveyed his congratulations for the month of Ramadan and expressed his wishes for this holy month to bring goodness and blessings to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the kind words.

Haluk Gorgun highlighted Azerbaijan's resounding victory in the Patriotic War, describing President Ilham Aliyev's triumph in the presidential election as part of a series of consecutive successes. He also emphasized the significance of the head of state's official visit to Türkiye in February of this year, following the presidential election, in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Then, a keepsake was presented to the Azerbaijani President.