Giant Cell Arteritis Market is Predicted to Exhibit Rapid Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034) | DelveInsight

The Giant Cell Arteritis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Giant Cell Arteritis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Giant Cell Arteritis market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Giant Cell Arteritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Giant Cell Arteritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Giant Cell Arteritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Giant Cell Arteritis Market Report:

The Giant Cell Arteritis market size was valued approximately USD 960 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In the United States, the age group of 80-89 years old had the highest incidence of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) cases reported in 2023.

In a study conducted by Tedeschi et al. (2022) using a US health insurance database and involving 734 Medicare patients, it was found that over 85% of patients were prescribed prednisone at a dose of ≥60mg per day at the index date, while less than 10% of patients were prescribed tocilizumab.

As per research conducted by Castañeda and colleagues (2022), it was observed in Spain that Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) predominantly impacts individuals aged 50 years and above, with a prevalence rate of 30.4 per 100,000 population.

In 2023, regarding the distribution of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) cases by subtype, classic cranial GCA exhibited a slightly higher prevalence compared to extra-cranial GCA across the seven major markets (7MM).

Key Giant Cell Arteritis Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, and others

Key Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies: Rinvoq(upadacitinib), Cosentyx (secukinumab), KPL-301 (mavrilimumab), Tremfya(guselkumab), Baricitinib, Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Guselkumab, Tocilizumab, adalimumab, Upadacitinib, and others

In 2023, it was noted that the age group of patients over 80 years old had the highest number of reported cases of Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA) across the seven major markets (7MM).

Giant Cell Arteritis Overview

Large and middle-sized blood vessels are affected by Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA), also known as temporal arteritis, a vasculitis that is more common in those over 50 and has a tendency to impact cranial arteries that originate from the carotid artery.

Giant Cell Arteritis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Giant Cell Arteritis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Giant Cell Arteritis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Giant Cell Arteritis

Prevalent Cases of Giant Cell Arteritis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Giant Cell Arteritis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Giant Cell Arteritis

Giant Cell Arteritis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Giant Cell Arteritis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Giant Cell Arteritis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Giant Cell Arteritis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies and Key Companies

Rinvoq(upadacitinib): AbbVie

Cosentyx (secukinumab): Novartis

KPL-301 (mavrilimumab): CSL/Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Tremfya(guselkumab): Johnson & Johnson/ MorphoSys AG

Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs): Roche Pharma

Secukinumab: Novartis

Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development

Tocilizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

adalimumab: Abbott

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

Giant Cell Arteritis Market Strengths

Improved and clear treatment and diagnostic guidelines has led the patients and practitioners to clearly diagnose and treat the patients accurately.

While glucocorticoids remain the primary treatment, there is ongoing research into alternative and adjunctive therapies, such as biologic agents like tocilizumab. This diversification in treatment options provides more tailored approaches for patients, considering factors like side effects and individual response.

Giant Cell Arteritis Market Opportunities

The development of targeted biologic therapies offers a significant opportunity for improving treatment outcomes in GCA. Biologics, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors like tocilizumab, have shown promise in clinical trials. Further research and development in this area can lead to more effective and targeted treatments.

The introduction of biosimilars for existing therapies can increase competition, potentially reducing treatment costs and improving accessibility for patients.

Scope of the Giant Cell Arteritis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Giant Cell Arteritis Companies: AbbVie, Novartis, CSL, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, MorphoSys AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, and others

Key Giant Cell Arteritis Therapies: Rinvoq(upadacitinib), Cosentyx (secukinumab), KPL-301 (mavrilimumab), Tremfya(guselkumab), Baricitinib, Tocilizumab + Glucocorticoids (GCs), Guselkumab, Tocilizumab, adalimumab, Upadacitinib, and others

Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutic Assessment: Giant Cell Arteritis current marketed and Giant Cell Arteritis emerging therapies

Giant Cell Arteritis Market Dynamics: Giant Cell Arteritis market drivers and Giant Cell Arteritis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Giant Cell Arteritis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Giant Cell Arteritis Market Access and Reimbursement

