Prime Industrial Data Center Land for Sale in Dallas, Texas: Over 100MW Power Potential

Industrial Land for Sale Dallas Texas Metro. High electrical capacity is suitable for data center real estate development

Industrial land for sale: 283 acre for data center development, boasting 100MW+ power capacity and strategic utility access in Dallas, Texas

Data center development depends on redundant infastructure with a fast ramp up of power at that point of interconnection. This land for sale has the infrastructure that data centers need.” — Roxanne Marquis

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Land for Sale, potential for 100MW+

Roxanne Marquis is announces 283 acres of premium industrial land for sale in the Dallas, Texas metroplex tailored for data center construction. This land offering stands out as perfectly situated with infrastructure and proximity to the airport, workforce, and zoning. It is an n incredible opportunity for developers and data center companies looking to capitalize on Dallas, Texas's growing tech industry.

Power Infrastructure and Expansion Potential

With an impressive existing power supply and the potential for expansion to over 100 megawatts upon approval from ERCOT and ONCOR, the site represents a rare opportunity for projects demanding substantial power capabilities. An additional boost is anticipated with strategic plans to phase out a nearby substation, and the possible construction of a new substation on-site to further bolster power provision.

Strategic Location for Unparalleled Connectivity

The strategic location of this land offers unparalleled advantages for data center operations, including:

- Proximity to DFW Airport (1-hour travel time), Downtown Fort Worth (25 minutes), and Downtown Dallas (1 hour).

- Access to essential utilities, with detailed water, sewer, and fiber connectivity options, ensuring operations remain uninterrupted and highly efficient.

Zoning and Development Ready

The zoning encompasses 112.5 acres for industrial use and 171.4 acres for interim holding, providing a straightforward pathway for development in compliance with local regulations. This flexible zoning supports a wide range of industrial applications, including but not limited to data centers, manufacturing facilities, crypto mining, and logistics hubs.

Investment Opportunity and Future Growth

This land offering is not just a plot of ground but a gateway to the future of data centers and industrial growth in Texas. The foresight in planning for extensive power service expansion, coupled with the strategic site selection, makes this an unmatched investment opportunity for forward-thinking companies and investors aiming to be at the forefront of the digital age.

Roxanne Marquis, with her deep expertise in real estate brokerage and a keen eye for strategic land development opportunities, is leading the charge towards empowering the next generation of data centers in Dallas, Texas. This land sale signifies more than just an investment; it's a step into the future of industrial and technological development, poised to redefine the landscape of data center operations in the region.

For more information about this land offering and to explore the potential of this exceptional site, please contact Roxanne Marquis directly. Embrace the future of technology infrastructure development and position your company at the cutting edge of the industry with this unparalleled land acquisition opportunity.