Frank Buchanan Elected President of the Mississippi Apartment Association

It’s an honor to accept the role as President of MAA. We’ve had a lot of success in creating attractive and inviting apartment communities. I hope to bring StateStreet Group’s experience to the role.” — Frank Buchanan, Mississippi Apartment Association President

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StateStreet Group, LLC (SSG), a leader in multifamily development and property management, is thrilled to announce that Frank Buchanan, its Vice President of Property Management, has been named by the Mississippi Apartment Association (MAA) as President of MAA's Board of Directors.

The MAA is a membership-based organization made up of rental housing owners, property management companies, individual apartment communities, and other businesses catering to the needs of rental properties in Mississippi. Chartered in 2007, MAA currently represents over 325 members, including over 32,000 apartment units in Mississippi. Its mission to promote and enhance the apartment industry's professionalism is shared by incoming President Buchanan, following his years of establishing and maintaining high-end apartment communities throughout Jackson.

“It’s an honor to accept the role as President of MAA,” said Buchanan. “We’ve had a lot of success in creating attractive and inviting apartment communities that meet and surpass the needs of today’s modern and diverse tenants. I hope to bring StateStreet Group’s collective experience to the role.” SSG’s list of distinguished apartment communities in Jackson includes The Quarter House, The Quarter Lofts, The Meridian, and Vieux Carré.

In addition to Frank Buchanan’s elevation to the role of President, Morgan Livingston, Property Manager of SSG's Vieux Carré Apartments, was also elected to MAA’s Board of Directors. “I’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to work in property management and the knowledge I’ve accumulated working with StateStreet Group,” said Livingston. “For years, Vieux Carré has been a high-demand and sought-after apartment community in Jackson, and I’ve greatly enjoyed being a part of its success.”

MAA’s advocacy for high professional standards and sound business methods elevates the standards for all who own and operate apartment communities within the state, giving current and future renters quality options when searching for a place to call home. To learn more about the Mississippi Apartment Association, visit their website at msaptassoc.org. To learn more about StateStreet Group and their properties, visit them on the web at statestreetgroup.com

About StateStreet Group

StateStreet Group (SSG) is a leading real estate development and property management firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, with experience throughout the Southeast. SSG has over 50 years of experience in the management of multifamily communities, both for itself and for third-party owners. For the past two years, SSG communities have been recognized as “Property of the Year” by the Mississippi Apartment Association. SSG is constantly seeking ways to expand its portfolio, both throughout Mississippi and in surrounding states.