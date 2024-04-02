Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 500 million in 2023, estimated Delveinsight

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinitis Pigmentosa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

• The increase in Market Size is a direct consequence of expected launch of potential therapies, along with increasing awareness and development of novel therapies.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for males, in comparison to females.

• The leading Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies working in the market include Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MeiraGTx, Beacon Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Gensight Biologics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Ocugen, Bionic Sight, jCyte, Endogena Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, and Aldeyra Therapeutics and others.

• Promising Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include AAV2/5-RPGR, ADX-2191, CPK850, VG901, EA-2353, BS01, and others.

• March 2024: ViGeneron GmbH announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for VG901. The goal of this phase 1 clinical trial is to learn about the safety and efficacy of a gene therapy, VG901, in patients with a rare disorder of the eye called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

• March 2024: Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Gene Therapy Product-MCO-010. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single intravitreal injection of virally-carried Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010).

Retinitis Pigmentosa Overview

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is the name given to a group of inherited eye diseases that affect the retina (the light-sensitive part of the eye). RP causes the breakdown of photoreceptor cells (cells in the retina that detect light). Most forms of RP first cause the breakdown of rod cells. These forms of RP, sometimes called rod-cone dystrophy, usually begin with night blindness.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population Cases

• Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence Cases

• Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Syndromic and Systemic

• Sub-Type Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-Syndromic

• Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Insights

Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) belongs to the group of pigmentary retinopathies, a generic name that covers all retinal dystrophies presented with a loss of photoreceptors and retinal pigment deposits. Current treatments for RP are limited, but a number of developments are poised to enter the therapeutic field. Based on randomized clinical trials with vitamins and supplements, the only widely recommended treatment is supplementation with high-dose vitamin A palmitate and fish oil, along with avoidance of vitamin E, but these adjustments only delay degeneration.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Landscape

Luxturna is the only standardized approved treatment for a very rare form of RP in the United States & European markets. The drug candidate can halt vision loss and even restore some sight in individuals with a biallelic mutation of their RPE65 gene (manifesting as either RP or Leber congenital amaurosis). Though the number of patients with this mutation is small, the medical effectiveness of Luxturna and its materialization as a pharmaceutical product demonstrate that there is significant potential for gene therapy to treat other forms of RP in the future.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Outlook

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Outlook is promising. Various clinical trials for gene therapy and stem cell therapy, have been fairly positive in terms of safety and limited evaluations of efficacy. The results of these studies are encouraging further investigation into the basic physiology of the retina, as well as the mechanisms of effective prevention and reversal of inherited retinal degenerations.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Emerging Therapies

• CTx-PDE6b (Coave Therapeutics)

• AAV5-RPGR (MeiraGTx UK II Ltd)

• EA-2353 (Endogena Therapeutics)

• BS01 (Bionic Sight LLC)

Retinitis Pigmentosa Drugs Uptake

• Coave Therapeutics (formerly known as Horama) is developing CTx-PDE6b, an AAV based gene therapy designed to deliver a full-length non-mutated copy of the functional human PDE6b gene into the subretinal space, where it rapidly induces robust transgene expression and synthesis of functional PDE6b proteins in photoreceptive rods and cones. By effectively providing these cells with a functional protein, CTx-PDE6b may significantly delay or halt retinal degeneration in PDE6ß-deficient patients. CTx-PDE6b is currently in Phase I/II clinical trials.

• AAV5-RPGR is a gene therapy developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) & MEIRAGTx for RPGR-Associated X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa. It is delivered via subretinal injection targeting the central retina in the eye that was more affected at baseline. In the recently published results, In a phase 1/2 study, the gene therapy AAV5-RPGR (MeiraGTx/Janssen) showed positive results in patients with RPGR-associated X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The treatment, delivered via a recombinant adeno-associated virus vector, is also known as botaretigene sparoparvovec.

• EA-2353 is under clinical development by Endogena Therapeutics and currently in Phase II for Retinitis Pigmentosa. The company is using EA-2353, a revolutionary small-molecule method, to activate stem cells in the retina in the hopes of creating and replacing lost and damaged photoreceptors, which are the cause of visual loss in Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa.



Scope of the Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Retinitis Pigmentosa Companies- Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, MeiraGTx, Beacon Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Gensight Biologics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Coave Therapeutics, Ocugen, Bionic Sight, jCyte, Endogena Therapeutics, ProQR Therapeutics, and Aldeyra Therapeutics and others.

• Retinitis Pigmentosa Pipeline Therapies- AAV2/5-RPGR, ADX-2191, CPK850, VG901, EA-2353, BS01, and others.

• Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Dynamics: Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Drivers and Barriers

