Northpark Kicks off 40th Year Anniversary Celebration

Northpark celebrates 40 years in Ridgeland, Miss.

We can’t wait to celebrate 40 years of style with our community and are so grateful to our guests that support our family of national and local businesses that call Northpark their home.” — Laura Antoon, Northpark Marketing and Business Development Manager

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September marks 40 years of Northpark. The center opened its doors on September 12, 1984 and has steadily expanded since then. Beyond serving as a community hub and shopping destination for the past four decades, Northpark has also provided numerous employment opportunities and stimulated economic growth in the Jackson metro area. In addition to department stores, Northpark has welcomed hundreds of small businesses over the years, offering them a centralized location for growth and exposure.

Northpark launched its 40th anniversary celebration this morning by announcing its planned events and initiatives for the year. Many community partners were present for the occasion, including Northpark team members, City of Ridgeland officials, local business owners, and influencers. Several key figures shared remarks to commemorate the anniversary.

"The City of Ridgeland is proud to be Northpark’s home," says Mayor Gene McGee. "Northpark has significantly contributed to our community over the past 40 years, bringing numerous business opportunities, hosting engaging events, and serving as a central hub for residents to gather and connect."

Northpark will host a variety of events to celebrate its 40 years. For its 40th Birthday weekend, festivities will commence on Thursday, September 12th, with the reception of a historical marker and include a ribbon cutting and swag bags for visitors. On Friday, September 13th, Northpark will host a Gayfer Girls reunion, honoring the department store's former ambassadors. Before Gayfers was taken over by Dillards in 1998, young women could apply to be Gayfer Girls, ambassadors that promoted the store’s clothing. Some of Northpark’s former Gayfer Girls will reunite at Northpark for the center’s 40-year anniversary and take part in a program as an ode to their days as Gayfer Girls. Local life and fashion stylist, Darrell Wilson was present at the announcement today as the Gayfer Girl Reunion coordinator with vintage Gayfer Girl “G’s” on display from the 1984 season. “Becoming a Gayfer Girl back then was everything,” he shared. “When they announced the new girls each year there was huge presentation. Some girls nearly fainted when they found out they made the cut and others cried when they found out they didn’t!” The 40th Anniversary celebration will conclude on Saturday, September 14th, with "Decades Day," inviting customers to dress in attire from their favorite era.

In celebration of their anniversary year, Northpark has planned several exciting events and initiatives. Northpark plans to celebrate locally owned businesses through a reoccurring bi-monthly segment titled “Shop Local Spotlight” and 601 Day on Saturday, June 1st. The City of Ridgeland and Northpark are preparing already for Celebrate America Balloon Glow on Friday, June 28th. Balloon Glow will feature food trucks, fireworks, bounce houses, live music, and colorful hot air balloons.

"We’re excited to finally share our plans for this year.” says Laura Antoon, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Northpark. "We can’t wait to celebrate 40 years of style with our community and are so grateful to our guests that support our family of national and local businesses that call Northpark their home."

Northpark also commended the City of Ridgeland for its immense support over the years. Through collaborative efforts, initiatives have been implemented to foster economic growth and community development. This partnership underscores Northpark's commitment to creating a vibrant retail destination and enriching the lives of Ridgeland residents.

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com