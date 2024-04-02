Submit Release
MDC invites teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor April 15

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a certification course for teachers and coaches to become certified as a Basic Archery Instructor. This certification is necessary to use the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) in their curriculum or to coach an afterschool team.

MoNASP is modeled on the National Archery in the Schools Program which began with a simple idea of teaching kids the basics of archery as part of school curriculum. This is a hybrid course, which requires online work ahead of the training. The in-person portion of this training will be held at the New Bloomfield High School gym from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 15.

MoNASP aims to include children of nearly every background.  Nearly everyone—regardless of age, size, or physical ability—can succeed at archery. Kids love archery, and archery helps kids excel. Statistics show that school archery programs:

  • Improve school attendance
  • Increase self-esteem
  • Increase physical activity
  • Relate to subject matter
  • Appeal to all students
  • Get kids outdoors
  • Can become an after-school activity

Educators who are interested in MoNASP can also work to qualify for cost-share to cover the cost of purchasing equipment. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4BV. For more information about MoNASP, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nR. For any questions about these trainings, please contact Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.  

