Glaucoma Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 4,073 million in 2022, estimated DelveInsight

glaucoma market

Glaucoma Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Glaucoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Market

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Glaucoma in 7MM were found to be 7,045,443 in 2022 and are estimated to rise with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period (2023–2034).

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, 54% of females and 46% of males in the 7MM were diagnosed with glaucoma in 2022. These cases are anticipated to rise in the forecast period (2023–2034).

• The leading Glaucoma Companies working in the market include Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

• Promising Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Citicoline eye drops 2%, rhNGF, Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321), OPA-6566, Latanoprost, and others.

• March 2024: EyeD Pharma announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for TimoD implant. The purpose of this study is to test a new method to deliver an approved medicine called Timolol in the eye of participants with glaucoma and pseudophakia. The main questions it aims to answer are how safe the investigational drug is and how the body tolerates it.

• March 2024: Amydis Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for AMDX-2011P. The purpose of this research study is to assess the ability of AMDX- 2011P to identify amyloid deposits in the retina of participants with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Glaucoma Market Share @ Glaucoma Market Outlook

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is treated by lowering the eye pressure (intraocular pressure). Depending on the situation, the options may include prescription eye drops, oral medications, laser treatment, surgery, or a combination. Management of the disease focuses on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, rho kinase inhibitors (ROCK) and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors; however, these treatments have not helped all patients. Some patients continue to experience deterioration in the optic nerve even though their IOPs are within the normal range. Besides these pharmacological treatment measurements, incisional surgery, laser surgery, and medication are also preferred.

Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalent Cases

• Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Glaucoma Epidemiology trends @ Glaucoma Epidemiological Insights

Glaucoma Market Insights

Glaucoma is an eye disease that gradually steals vision. There are typically no early warning signs or painful symptoms of glaucoma. It develops slowly and sometimes without noticeable sight loss for many years. The damage caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed. But, treatment and regular checkups can help slow or prevent vision loss, especially if the disease is in its early stages. Glaucoma is treated by lowering the eye pressure (intraocular pressure). Depending on the situation, the options may include prescription eye drops, oral medications, laser treatment, surgery, or a combination.

Glaucoma Treatment Landscape

Glaucoma treatment mainly focuses on improving QoL by properly managing intraocular pressure (IOP) and treating the causative condition. The treatment approach for steroid-induced secondary glaucoma is similar to open-angle glaucoma and can include options like eye drops and surgical approaches. At times, whenever possible, discontinuation of steroids or moving to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is recommended. For patients with neovascular glaucoma, it is often required to control the ocular pressure and treat the underlying cause leading to the growth of new blood vessels.

Glaucoma Drugs Uptake

• NCX 470 is a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, which is a prostaglandin analog. The drug is currently being developed by Nicox Ophthalmics and is in Phase III of clinical development. It is being developed for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the US. NCX 470 is designed to release bimatoprost and NO following instillation into the eye.

• PDP-716 is a novel, once-a-day formulation of brimonidine developed using SPARC’s TearAct technology for the treatment of glaucoma. The drug provides dosing convenience to patients compared to a currently marketed product that requires thrice-a-day dosing. The drug contains brimonidine, one of the most commonly used treatments for glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

• STN-1012600 is a once-daily prostaglandin eye drop drug product with a novel, dual-mode of action that activates both FP and EP3 receptors (both FP and EP3 receptors are prostaglandin receptors). As it has been reported that both receptors have an effect in reducing intraocular pressure, STN-1012600 is expected to give new therapeutic options for treating glaucoma.



Scope of the Glaucoma Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Glaucoma Companies- Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Kowa Ltd., Alcon, Senju Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., TearClear, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Sylentis, Nicox Opthalmics, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo Company, Bausch and Lomb, Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Merck & Co, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Ube Industries, and others.

• Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies- Citicoline eye drops 2%, rhNGF, Aflibercept (Eylea, BAY 86-5321), OPA-6566, Latanoprost, and others.

• Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Glaucoma Market Drivers and Barriers

Discover more about Glaucoma Drugs in development @ Glaucoma Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Country-wise Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance

4. Glaucoma Market Overview by Class

5. Methodology of Glaucoma Epidemiology and Market

6. Executive Summary of Glaucoma

7. Key Events

8. Disease Background and Overview of Glaucoma

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey

11. Glaucoma Marketed Therapies

12. Glaucoma Emerging Therapies

13. Glaucoma Market Analysis

14. Key Opinion Leaders’ Views

15. Glaucoma SWOT Analysis

16. Glaucoma Unmet needs

17. Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

18. Appendix

19. Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer



