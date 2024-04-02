Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom to attend meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs

SWEDEN, April 2 - On 3–4 April, Mr Billström will take part in the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels. This is the first time that Sweden will participate as a NATO Ally. A meeting will also be held between NATO foreign ministers and Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

“It is very gratifying to be able to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting as a full member for the first time. As an Ally, we are now part of NATO’s decision-making on policy and choices in matters that are of crucial importance to Sweden. I look forward to discussions on important matters with my colleagues,” says Mr Billström.

The ministerial meeting will address matters such as preparations for the NATO summit in Washington in July.

Together with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the foreign ministers will meet NATO’s Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand to discuss challenges to common interests like security and values.

A NATO-Ukraine Council meeting will also be held, where NATO foreign ministers will take part with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. This meeting will address matters such as long-term support to Ukraine.

“Supporting Ukraine is the most effective way to limit Russia’s opportunities for aggression, destabilisation and power expansion,” says Mr Billström.