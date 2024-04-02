The nominees for the Government’s 2023 Music Export Prize

SWEDEN, April 2 - On 10 April, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell will present the Government’s Music Export Prize for 2023. The nominees include internationally successful Swedish artists and songwriters.

Practical information: Media representatives are welcome throughout the awards ceremony. See the programme below. Advance registration is required by 15.00 on Tuesday 9 April via email to Tomas Vanecek (see press contacts). Please provide your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer). Please also attach your press credentials. Attendance is subject to available space. A maximum of two representatives from each editorial office may attend. Entry from 13.00.

“I am pleased to bring together industry representatives to honour and recognise artists, music creators and actors who distinguished themselves through their contributions to Swedish export successes in 2023. Music is culture, but we should not forget the importance the music industry also has for jobs, growth and the image of Sweden. The nominees have contributed in various ways to creating an interest in our country,” says Mr Forssell.

The nominees are:

Ilya Salmanzadeh

Loreen

Martin Fröst

Viagra boys

Zara Larsson

During the ceremony, Mr Forssell will also present the Government’s Special Prize for long-standing contributions to Swedish music exports and an Honourable Mention for achievements of particular importance to the internationalisation of Swedish music.

Programme:

13.00: The doors open

13.30: Award ceremony

Approx. 14.45: Time for interviews and media questions