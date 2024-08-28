Dr. Chris Senanayake Joins Krouzon Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors

Dr. Jacob V.P. Eswarakumar, Founder, Chairman, CEO and CSO of Krouzon Pharmaceuticals (left), welcomes Dr. Chris Senanayake, Founder, CEO and CSO of TCG GreenChem (right), to the Board of Directors.

Leading visionary scientific and business leader to accelerate development and path to market of Krouzon’s groundbreaking craniosynostosis and cancer therapies.

Dr. Chris Senanayake is an outstanding scientist with thirty years of executive experience and has led teams that developed multiple blockbuster drugs at Merck and Boehringer Ingelheim.” — Dr. Jacob V.P. Eswarakumar, Founder, Chairman, CEO and CSO.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krouzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a drug discovery company developing therapeutics for Rare and Orphan Diseases and Cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chris Senanayake to Krouzon’s Scientific Advisory Board and to the Board of Directors who is a pioneer in drug development with a 30-year track record in translating complex scientific discoveries into commercially viable pharmaceutical products.Dr. Senanayake has worked in many scientific roles and executive positions at Dow Chemical, Merck, Sepracor, and Boehringer Ingelheim. He is mostly famous for catalyzing the development of novel, effective, and affordable drugs to treat unmet medical needs of patients through the application of innovative science and frontier technologies. He has led teams involved in the development of blockbuster drugs, including Lunesta, Jardiance, Fomotorol, Desvenlafaxine, etc., and played a crucial role in the development of Crixivan, one of the first publicly available treatments for HIV.Dr. Senanayake is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer at TCG Greenchem , a Princeton, NJ-based innovative CDMO (iCDMO). He has more than 500 publications in leading scientific journals and holds more than 150 patents in drug discovery, development, and sustainable manufacturing arena for active pharmaceutical ingredients production.As a member of the Board of Directors of Krouzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dr. Senanayake will offer his invaluable expertise to navigate the development and commercialization of its drug candidates in an accelerated manner.Dr. Senanayake received a first-class degree in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura in Sri Lanka and a master’s degree in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from Bowling Green State University. He completed several total syntheses of complex natural products in his PhD and post-doctoral work in the US. After his academic career, he joined the pharmaceutical industry, where he mastered in accelerated development and commercialization of drugs and drug candidates.“Dr. Chris Senanayake is an outstanding drug developer and entrepreneur. In his three decades of experience in drug development, Dr. Senanayake has developed a robust track record of executing complex and impactful projects in the Pharma Industry.” Dr. Jacob Eswarakumar, Founder and Chairman of the Board, said.Dr. Chris Senanayake said that he is excited to work hand in hand with Dr. Jacob Eswarakumar, who is a pioneer in the creation of the world’s first disease model for FGFR2-related Crouzon and Pfeiffer syndromes and discovered the treatment methods for clearly needed population and helping the humankind. Dr. Jacob Eswarakumar is a very humble and extremely knowledgeable scientist who really understands how to discover important drug candidates for the treatment of unmet medical needs of patients, including complicated cancers. I am proud to be part of his journey to help develop these drug classes for the needy population.Dr. Senanayake and Krouzon CEO Dr. Eswarakumar have worked together since February 2023. Earlier this year, Krouzon and TCG Greenchem entered into a manufacturing agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, TCG Greenchem will manufacture Krouzon’s Phase I, phase II, and Phase III clinical trial drug candidates and provide additional support to help Krouzon gain FDA approval for its novel therapies designed to positively transform the existing standard of care for craniosynostosis patients.Founded in 2016, Krouzon’s current pipeline includes multiple small-molecule inhibitors that could replace the current complex treatment standard involving multiple painful and high-risk surgeries to address craniosynostosis syndromes. These inhibitors can also target various growth factor receptor signaling-driven cancers.

