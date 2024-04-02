Al Saqib Recruitment Group Continues to Lead as Top Manpower Recruitment Agency in Pakistan

Providing end to end offshore Manpower Recruitment Services from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman and many other countries. Providing skilled, un-skilled and qualified Staffing Solutions to Global Employers Global Al Saqib Recruitment Agency in Pakistan

Our commitment to provide best talent to our clients is the key factors in our success. We are continuing to serve as a bridge between talented professionals in Pakistan and opportunities abroad. ” — Moosa Khan, CEO Al Saqib Recruitment Group

ISLAMABAD, ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Al Saqib Recruitment Group has been a pioneer in providing top-notch talent from Pakistan to various countries since its establishment in early 2000. With a strong commitment to excellence and a proven track record, the agency has maintained its leading position as the top manpower recruitment agency in Pakistan.

Over the years, the agency has successfully placed skilled, non-skilled or qualified professionals in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, UK, Europe, Poland, Malta, Canada, Japan, Romania, Malaysia and many other known countries. Skilled manpower is collected from various cities of Pakistan, assessed through an uncompromising testing system and recruited accordingly.

Al Saqib Recruitment Group, offshore Pakistani Recruitment Agencies for Employers, holds many records of providing the supreme services to hundreds of employers belonging to various disciplines operating in above mentioned countries.

The agency is known in Pakistan due to its diverse portfolio and recruitment drives of various disciplines including including Oil and Gas, Construction, Mechanical, Electrical, Automobile, Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Medical, Agriculture, Public Service, Travelling & Tourism, Administration, Media, Entertainment etc. With a focus on providing skilled, non-skilled, and qualified staff, the agency has garnered a reputation for excellence, boasting hundreds of satisfied clients in KSA, Gulf and European countries.

Famous companies around the world, such as Itehad Airways, Saudi Manpower, Nepco, Qatar Steel, Manafea Holding, China Railway Construction, Al-Rasheed Group, Al Jaber Group, AlDara Medical Corp and many other organization look for Al Saqib's assistance when they need to recruit talent from Pakistan.

Global Al Saqib Recruitment Group is a one-stop-shop for all overseas manpower recruitment options in Pakistan. The recruitment agency have dealt with different cases of manpower supply and each of them turned out to be a success story.

The agency's success can be attributed to its rigorous selection process, which ensures that only the most qualified and competent candidates are presented to their clients. Al Saqib Recruitment Group also provides comprehensive training and support to its candidates, ensuring their smooth transition into their new roles.

Al Saqib Recruitment Agency's unwavering commitment to excellence and its unmatched track record make it the go-to agency for companies looking to hire skilled professionals from Pakistan. With its continued success, the agency is set to maintain its leading position in the years to come. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly.