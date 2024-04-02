Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hidradenitis Suppurativa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market

• Currently only HUMIRA is approved for the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa with mode stefficacy and thus providing the potential lucrative market opportunities.

• The increase in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size is mainly expected to be driven by increasing prevalent pool, better diagnosis rate and expected entries of emerging therapies in the 7MM.

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females in comparison to males in all the 7MM.

• The leading Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies working in the market include Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, and others.

• Promising Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies in the market include IFX-1, Cosentyx /Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others.

• March 2024: Sanofi announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for SAR444656 (KT-474). This is a parallel, Phase 2, 2-arm study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, PK, and biological effects of SAR444656 compared with placebo in adult participants with moderate to severe HS aged ≥18 to 70 years.

• March 2024: Acelyrin Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Izokibep. Izokibep is a potent and selective inhibitor of interleukin 17A (IL-17A) that is being developed for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). This study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of izokibep administered subcutaneously (SC) in adult subjects with moderate to severe HS.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview

Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) is a complex dermatological disease characterized by recurrent painful nodules and suppuration in areas such as the axilla and groin. It is also known as Acne in versa and there is no biological orpathological test to facilitate diagnosis, it can be defined by its clinical features and its chronicity. The exact cause of hidradenitis suppurativa is unclear, but the condition probably results from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Lumps develop as a result of blocked hair follicles. It is more common in women than in men and in obese and smokers, HS is likely to worsen the symptoms.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Prevalent Pool

• Age-specific Prevalent Pool

• Stage-specific Prevalent Pool

• Treated Prevalent Pool

• Gender-specific Prevalent Pool

• Diagnosed Pool

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights

hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic condition. It is a progressive disease where single boil-like, pus-filled abscesses become hard lumps, then painful, deep-seated, often inflamed clusters of lesions with chronic seepage. Currently, the treatment management usually requires a combination of lifestyle changes, medical therapy, laser or surgical interventionand considerable psychological support. There are a number of pharmacological treatment options, including topical and systemic antibiotics, corticosteroids, anti-androgen therapy, systemic retinoids, and immunosuppressive agents including biologics. As per the DelveInsight analysis, theUS contributed the highest in market size of hidradenitis suppurativa owing to highest diagnosed prevalent population pool and higher treatment cost.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Treatment Options

• Nanobody [Emerging] Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

• HUMIRA: AbbVie

• Povorcitinib : IncyteCorporation

• BIMZELX (bimekizumab): UCB Biopharma

• COSENTYX(secukinumab): Novartis

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Market

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa therapeutic market size in the US is estimated to be ~USD 600 million in 2019 and is expected to increase during the study period. The market size is mainly expected to be driven by increasing prevalent pool, expected increase in disease awareness and expected entries of emerging therapies like secukinumab,, bimekizumab, and Izokibep, and others.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. Major Pharmaceutical giants are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatment therapies for this indication, in order to provide better relief for the symptoms and hence improve the Quality of life (QoL) of patients with HS. Key players such as Novartis, UCB Biopharma, Incyte Corporation,, ACELYRIN, and others are involved in developing therapies for HS.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Drugs Uptake

UNION Therapeutics is developing a high-potency PDE4 inhibitor, orismilast, in Phase II to treat hidradenitis suppurativa. In February 2023, the company announced preliminary Phase II data at the 12th EHSF conference. According to Phase II results, 14 patients ended the trial, 7 discontinued, and 7 completed 112 days of treatment. Of the 7 who completed 112 days of treatment, 1/7 had a 100% decrease in percentage AN count, 5/7 had a ≥50% decrease, and 1/7 had an increase. Orismilast may have a clinical impact in Hidradenitis suppurativa patients, according to preliminary data. Oral orismilast recently received Fast Track designation from the US FDA for treating mild to severe hidradenitis suppurativa for the treatment of HS serves as further evidence of the need for novel therapies. In June 2023, positive topline results from the OSIRIS investigator-initiated proof-ofconcept study with oral orismilast in adult patients with HS was announced. The study demonstrated clinically relevant improvements in HS for patients who completed the planned 16 weeks of treatment with oral orismilast. Importantly, the improvements included reduction of pain (Global Pain Assessment) and improvement in patient-reported quality of life (DLQI). Most responders had moderate or severe HS at baseline, including several prior failures to biologics treatment.

ACELYRIN is another company targeting hidradenitis suppurativa. Izokibep is an IL-17 inhibitor with an SC route of administration. Acelyrin recently disclosed izokibep's data from Phase IIb/III at the AAD conference. The data was presented from the first part of the study (uncontrolled part of the trial). The data from the first part can be regarded as encouraging however the findings from the placebocontrolled part of the trial will be more conclusive. At 12 weeks, participants achieved high orders of HiSCR (HiSCR75 and above), including 33% achieving HiSCR100. Izokibep was generally welltolerated, and no candida events were reported through Week 12.

BIMZELX (bimekizumab) is the first humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that potently and selectively neutralizes both IL-17A and IL-17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes. Best efficacy results among emerging treatment options. BIMZELX demonstrated a rapid and strong responses with an injection every two weeks,nearly similar to HUMIRA from AbbVie, which is given once a week. After 16 weeks of treatment, a monthly injection didnot demonstrate a statistically significant difference in the BE Heard I study, but it did in the BE Heard II study. The twoPhase III studies BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II met their main notable secondary endpoints with statistical significance andconsistent clinical relevance, according to top-line findings.

Povorcitinib is a selective JAK1 inhibitor developed by Incyte Corporation to treat patients with moderate-to-severehidradenitis suppurativa. In the Phase II study, INCB054707 was well tolerated and demonstrated durable efficacyatWeek 52 in high-threshold outcomes, as evidenced by 22–29% of patients achieving hidradenitis suppurativa ClinicalResponse 100 (HiSCR100). Many inflammatory conditions such as hidradenitis Suppurativa are affected by adysregulation of the JANUS kinase (JAK)/ signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway. If and whenauthorized, Povorcitinib could be the first oral and JAKi therapy to reach the market for patients with moderate to severeHidradenitis Suppurativa. The only JAKi in late stage with positive Phase II data in Hidradenitis Suppurativa. This classoffers patient-friendly dose at a price that is lower than that of mAbs.

Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies- Inflarx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, UCB Biopharma, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Chemocentryx, Priovant Therapeutics, Pfizer, Anaptysbio, Abbvie, Acelyrin, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Moonlake Immunotherapeutics, Aristea Therapeutics, and others.

• Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies- include IFX-1, Cosentyx /Secukinumab, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, Bermekimab, Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), and others

• Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Dynamics: Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

5. Key Events

6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7. Disease Overview: Hidradenitis Suppurativa

8. Treatment and Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Patient Journey of Hidradenitis Suppurativa

11. Key Endpoints in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Trials

12. Marketed Drug

13. Emerging Drugs

14. Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Seven Major Market Analysis

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Unmet Needs

17. SWOT Analysis

18. KOL Views

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight