Herbal medicinal product: Uvae ursi foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these bearberry leaf medicines for lower urinary tract infections are based on their 'traditional use'. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC considered laboratory studies which showed bearberry leaf preparations to have antibacterial action. No clinical studies are available with preparations containing only bearberry leaf.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.