Herbal medicinal product: Oenotherae oleumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of these evening primrose oil medicines for itching in dry skin conditions are based on their ‘traditional use’. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in this way for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended use does not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC also considered studies involving patients with dermatitis (skin inflammation). Although a possible effect in improving symptoms of dermatitis was observed, the quality of the evidence was very low to moderate and the number of patients in individual studies was low. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of these evening primrose oil medicines are based on their long-standing use.

