Herbal medicinal product: Vitis viniferae foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC concluded that grapevine leaf preparations can be used for treatment of chronic (long-term) venous insufficiency, a condition associated with swollen legs, varicose veins and a feeling of heaviness, pain, tiredness, itching, tension and cramps in the calves.

The HMPC also concluded that, on the basis of its long-standing use, grapevine leaf preparations can be used for relief of discomfort and heaviness of legs related to minor problems with blood circulation in the veins, for relief of itching and burning associated with haemorrhoids (piles) after serious conditions have been excluded by a medical doctor, and for treatment of symptoms of skin capillary fragility.

Grapevine leaf medicines should only be used in adults. The recommended duration of treatment is 12 weeks for chronic venous insufficiency, although longer term use is possible after consulting a doctor. If symptoms last for more than 2 weeks when taking the medicine for minor blood circulation problems in the veins or for more than 1 week for haemorrhoids or skin capillary fragility, a doctor or healthcare practitioner should be consulted. Detailed instructions on how to take grapevine leaf medicines and who can use them can be found in the package leaflet that comes with the medicine.