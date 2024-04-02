Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Kevin McDonald to the School Board of Indian River County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kevin McDonald to the School Board of Indian River County.

Kevin McDonald
McDonald, of Vero Beach, is retired and previously served as a Business Development Manager for Ricoh Americas Corporation. He is the former Chairman, President, and Treasurer of The Geneva School of Manhattan Board of Directors. McDonald earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin.

