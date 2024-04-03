Smart Blanks Announces New Warehouse Location in Anaheim, California
Smart Blanks has now expanded its warehouse to a brand new location to serve its clients better with premium apparel offerings.ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Blanks, a leading apparel brand under Smartex Apparel Inc., is thrilled to announce the opening of its new warehouse location in Anaheim, California. Their new and improved warehouse can be found at 3340 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806. The opening of the warehouse is a testament to Smart Blanks' commitment to providing high-quality, versatile apparel backed by over 15 years of manufacturing, design, and sales experience.
This recently developed location now provides more space for Smart Blanks as they continue to grow and expand their offerings. Smart Blanks specializes in offering top-notch fabric, style, and value without compromising on quality. The brand is renowned for its signature ring-spun combed cotton, available across all product lines, from essential tees to premium fleece styles. Designed for versatility, Smart Blanks' apparel is ideal for various design techniques, featuring a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface.
As a direct supplier, Smart Blanks stands out for its competitive pricing and rapid market response, ensuring same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from its conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim. This strategic location enables Smart Blanks to meet the increasing demand for quality apparel efficiently at manufacturer-direct pricing.
To learn more about Smart Blanks and its new warehouse location, contact the team. Customers are invited to discover quality apparel crafted with their preferences in mind, now more conveniently accessible with the opening of the Anaheim warehouse location.
About the Company:
Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.
Liliana Tafoya
Smartex Apparel
+1 214-677-1588
liliana@smartexapparel.com