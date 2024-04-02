Von Vascular, Inc. Successfully Closes Round of Financing to Ensure Growth and Achieve Milestones
We are thrilled to have the support of investors who share our vision and recognize the profound impact our technology will have on improving patient outcomes.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Vascular, Inc., a leading innovator in the medical device industry, is pleased to announce the successful closure of their first round of financing in December 2023. This achievement solidifies the company’s financial footing and positions it to achieve key milestones in a timely manner.
— Manning Hanser
The exceptional speed at which Von Vascular secured this financing underscores the confidence and enthusiasm surrounding the company's groundbreaking technology. Leading this achievement is Metis Innovative, the lead investor in Von Vascular's opening round of financing. Their unwavering support and belief in the company's mission have been instrumental in realizing this success.
Brian A. Sidman, CEO of Metis Innovative, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with the Von Vascular team. We are incredibly excited about the transformative potential of their technology and look forward to a successful outcome for all involved."
Echoing this sentiment, Manning J. Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular, emphasized the significance of this milestone for both the company and the patients it serves. "The successful completion of our first round of financing is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Hanser. "We are thrilled to have the support of investors who share our vision and recognize the profound impact our technology will have on improving patient outcomes."
Von Vascular remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing innovative solutions and bringing life-changing medical devices to market. With this significant milestone behind them, the company looks ahead with optimism and determination as it continues to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.
About Von Vascular, Inc.
Von Vascular, Inc. is a leading medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular health through innovative technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care, Von Vascular is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address unmet medical needs in the cardiovascular field. For more information, visit vonvascular.io.
