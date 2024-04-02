Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,987 in the last 365 days.

Von Vascular, Inc. Successfully Closes Round of Financing to Ensure Growth and Achieve Milestones

We are thrilled to have the support of investors who share our vision and recognize the profound impact our technology will have on improving patient outcomes.”
— Manning Hanser
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Vascular, Inc., a leading innovator in the medical device industry, is pleased to announce the successful closure of their first round of financing in December 2023. This achievement solidifies the company’s financial footing and positions it to achieve key milestones in a timely manner.

The exceptional speed at which Von Vascular secured this financing underscores the confidence and enthusiasm surrounding the company's groundbreaking technology. Leading this achievement is Metis Innovative, the lead investor in Von Vascular's opening round of financing. Their unwavering support and belief in the company's mission have been instrumental in realizing this success.

Brian A. Sidman, CEO of Metis Innovative, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with the Von Vascular team. We are incredibly excited about the transformative potential of their technology and look forward to a successful outcome for all involved."

Echoing this sentiment, Manning J. Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular, emphasized the significance of this milestone for both the company and the patients it serves. "The successful completion of our first round of financing is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Hanser. "We are thrilled to have the support of investors who share our vision and recognize the profound impact our technology will have on improving patient outcomes."

Von Vascular remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing innovative solutions and bringing life-changing medical devices to market. With this significant milestone behind them, the company looks ahead with optimism and determination as it continues to revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

About Von Vascular, Inc.
Von Vascular, Inc. is a leading medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular health through innovative technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care, Von Vascular is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address unmet medical needs in the cardiovascular field. For more information, visit vonvascular.io.

###

Dani Goldstein
Von Vascular Investor Relations
+1 305-306-6811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Von Vascular, Inc. Successfully Closes Round of Financing to Ensure Growth and Achieve Milestones

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more