ScribeAmerica to Exhibit at the 2024 AMGA Conference
ScribeAmerica will showcase scribe solutions at booth #902FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScribeAmerica is pleased to announce its participation in the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) 2024 Annual Conference, taking place in Orlando, FL from April 9th - 12th. ScribeAmerica will be exhibiting its array of scribe solutions, including in-person scribes, remote telescribes, and AI-supported scribe solutions, at booth #902.
The AMGA 2024 Annual Conference (AC24) designs programming to explore best practices in healthcare management and delivery, as one of the leading forums for medical groups and healthcare leaders.
“ScribeAmerica looks forward to connecting with leaders and learning how our in-person, virtual, and ambient AI solutions can help alleviate documentation burdens and improve the patient experience,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. “The collaborative problem-solving and relationship building that happens at AMGA is irreplaceable, and we look forward to coming away from the event with innovative ideas on how to serve our partners best.”
ScribeAmerica delivers scribe solutions for every specialty and setting. Their highly qualified scribes are available in-person, virtually, and with Speke ambient AI. Providers, physicians, and organizations can leverage these solutions to reduce burnout, improve documentation quality, repair work-life balance, increase efficiency, and bolster patient interactions. ScribeAmerica has several customizable solutions designed to transform the care experience and make every encounter more efficient.
For more information on how ScribeAmerica can help improve your practice, visit www.scribeamerica.com. Want to stay in the loop with the latest news on highly qualified medical scribes? Connect with ScribeAmerica at www.scribeamerica.com or by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
About ScribeAmerica
ScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.
Zach Walsh
ScribeAmerica
+1 954-228-7765
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram