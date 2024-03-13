ScribeAmerica Recognized as a Two-Time Handshake Early Talent Award Winner
ScribeAmerica, the nation's leading provider of medical scribes, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Handshake Early Talent Award Winner.FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScribeAmerica, the nation's leading provider of medical scribes, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Handshake Early Talent Award Winner. This annual award recognizes the best employers for Gen Z employees looking to launch and expand their careers. With the recent recognition, ScribeAmerica is now a two-time Handshake award winner, having also been honored with the award in 2023.
Handshake, a leading career community for college students and recent graduates, commended ScribeAmerica for its impactful work in healthcare, exceptional dedication to nurturing careers, and socially responsible practices. As a result, ScribeAmerica stands out as an exemplary employer for the newest generation entering the workforce.
One student who had the opportunity to work with ScribeAmerica through Handshake shared their experience, stating, "Overall, it was invaluable to have gained this level of exposure before even getting to medical school. Plus, the doctors were great to work with." ScribeAmerica provides excellent opportunities for aspiring medical professionals with invaluable hands-on experience, crucial hours working in the industry, and critical mentorship from other healthcare professionals.
ScribeAmerica's commitment to fostering an inclusive, recognition-driven, and community-oriented environment within its diverse team is a key factor in its success. By prioritizing these values, ScribeAmerica ensures that every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. In more than twenty years of excellent service, ScribeAmerica has hired and trained more than 100,000 scribes.
"We are honored to be recognized as a two-time Handshake Early Talent Award Winner," said David Osborne, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at ScribeAmerica. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for the next generation of healthcare professionals. We will continue to prioritize the development and growth of our team members, ensuring they have the necessary tools and support to succeed."
ScribeAmerica plays a vital role in the healthcare industry by training and providing highly qualified medical scribes nationwide. By partnering with healthcare providers, ScribeAmerica helps streamline clinical workflows, enhance patient care, and improve overall efficiency in care. This recognition from Handshake further solidifies ScribeAmerica's position as a trusted employer and innovative leader in the field.
ScribeAmerica's dedication to excellence, commitment to nurturing careers, and socially responsible practices have earned them this well-deserved recognition. As they continue to make a positive impact in the healthcare industry, ScribeAmerica remains a beacon of opportunity for aspiring medical professionals.
About ScribeAmerica:
ScribeAmerica is the leading scribe solutions company providing in-person, telehealth, and Ambient AI solutions to healthcare providers across specialties. With more than 3,500 clients in 50 states, ScribeAmerica serves emergency departments, health systems, outpatient, veterinary clinics, and more. As an industry leader, ScribeAmerica pairs more than 20 years of industry experience with cutting-edge technology to continually innovate unique, personalized solutions that help its partners focus on what matters most.
About Handshake:
Handshake’s mission is to democratize access to opportunity, and Handshake is the best place to start or accelerate a career—no connections, experience, or luck required. Our community includes 15M+ students and young alumni from 1,500+ educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 300+ minority-serving institutions. We connect emerging talent with 900K+ employers—from Fortune 500 companies to thousands of public school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and more.
