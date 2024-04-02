Anemia Market to witness growth by 2032, estimates DelveInsight | Akebia Therapeutics, GSK, Nemysis, MegaPro Biomedical

Anemia Market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Anemia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Anemia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Anemia treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Anemia market.

Some facts of the Anemia Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Anemia market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Anemia companies working in the market are Akebia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Nemysis, MegaPro Biomedical, and may others.

• Key Anemia Therapies expected to launch in the market are Vadadustat, Daprodustat, IHAT-02, MPB-1514, and others.

• According to World Health Organization (2011), it is estimated that roughly 43% of children, 38% of pregnant women, and 29% of non pregnant women and 29% of all women of reproductive age had anaemia.

• In a study by Hong le (2016) through the analysis of NHANES data from 2003 to 2012, it was estimated that 5.6% (95% CI: 5.1–6.1%) of the US population had anemia and 1.5% (95% CI:1.4–1.7%) had moderate-severe anemia. The prevalence of anemia for children aged 0.5–4.9 years (3.4%, 95% CI: 2.6–4.3%). Compared to age group 0.5–4 years, the prevalence of anemia in age group 5–11 years was significantly higher (3.4 vs. 2.0, p = 0.0004).

• According to data from The German Society for Haematology and Medical Oncology (2014), the average prevalence of iron deficiency in Europe was 5 to 10 percent. Whilst diagnosed in 4-8% of children between 13-15 years of age – at 20% – the highest prevalence was seen in women during their reproductive years.

Anemia Overview

Anaemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or the haemoglobin concentration is lower than normal. There is Haemoglobin (Hb) concentration below 13 g/dl in men over 15 years of age, below 12 g/dl in non-pregnant women over 15 years of age, and below 11 g/dl in pregnant women. If there are too few or abnormal red blood cells, or not enough haemoglobin, there will be a decreased capacity of the blood to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues.

The most common causes of anaemia include nutritional deficiencies, particularly iron deficiency, though deficiencies in folate, vitamins B12 and A are also important causes; haemoglobinopathies; and infectious diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and parasitic infections.

Anaemia can cause a range of symptoms. Iron-deficiency anemia often develops slowly. In the beginning, one may not have any symptoms, or they may be mild. As it gets worse, one or more of these symptoms fatigue (very common), weakness (very common), dizziness, headaches, low body temperature, pale or yellow "sallow" skin, rapid or irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or chest pain, especially with physical activity, brittle nails, pica are observed.

Anemia Market

The Anemia market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Anemia market trends by analyzing the impact of current Anemia therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Anemia market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Anemia market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Anemia market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Anemia Epidemiology

The Anemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Anemia patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Anemia market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Anemia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Anemia drugs recently launched in the Anemia market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Anemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Anemia Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Anemia market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Anemia Pipeline Development Activities

The Anemia report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Anemia key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Anemia Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Anemia Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Anemia treatment markets in the upcoming years are Akebia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Nemysis, MegaPro Biomedical, and may others.

Anemia Report Key Insights

1. Anemia Patient Population

2. Anemia Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Anemia Market

4. Anemia Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Anemia Market Opportunities

6. Anemia Therapeutic Approaches

7. Anemia Pipeline Analysis

8. Anemia Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Anemia Market

