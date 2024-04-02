Stickley Presents New Product Introductions at the International Home Furnishings Market
Stickley introduces new additions and revitalized favorites at Spring Market in High Point, NC.MANLIUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Spring 2024 edition of the International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, North Carolina, L. & J.G. Stickley introduces 38 new additions and revitalized favorites; as ever, the brand’s focus is on creating furniture that simultaneously elevates a home and fulfills a need—with versatility, comfort, and enduring craftsmanship as the common denominators. New offerings at the Stickley showroom at 200 North Hamilton Street include designs for the Portfolio120, Origins by Stickley, Walnut Grove, and Mission collections, plus a new addition to Stickley Fine Upholstery.
PORTFOLIO120 INTRODUCTIONS
Two new occasional groups have been created to pair with our most generously sized sofas and chairs. In Durant, designed to accompany our new Durant sofa group, sustainable recycled copper wraps thick tabletops and transforms the sliding doors of an 84-inch sideboard. Rustic Santa Fe, crafted of quartersawn oak with iconic Stickley construction details, has a grand scale—including a 56-inch cocktail table—that’s made to match our popular Santa Fe sofa.
ORIGINS BY STICKLEY
Origins by Stickley welcomes a new wave of upholstered items. Three sofa groups in track-arm, sock-arm, and roll-arm designs offer fine tailoring and plush comfort, and a set of 38-inch square and 30-by-50-inch rectangular cocktail ottomans arrives with three upholstered top options. In casegoods, the Dwyer collection now features a pair of glass-topped occasional tables.
WALNUT GROVE INTRODUCTIONS
We continue to expand Walnut Grove thoughtfully with pieces that customers want and need. The new Studio Bed has a scale that takes smaller spaces into account and works beautifully with the Tall Chest we introduced last fall. A versatile 64-inch Spindle Bench can live in an entryway, at the foot of a bed, or alongside a dining table. Both share the collection’s mid-century modern polish and sculpted black walnut. You’ll also find a Square Corner unit added to round out last season’s Tufted-Back Sectional.
MISSION INTRODUCTIONS
After a warm response to our Little Treasures Copper-Top Tabouret, we’ve upped its proportions to create a full-size companion piece, the Mission Copper-Top Side Table. Two beautiful upholstered dining chairs offer a new seating option for the Highlands Collection, and the Orchard Street Sofa is now available as a 63-inch wall-hugging loveseat. The Prairie Studio Rug is a sophisticated addition to our Arts and Crafts Designer Rugs.
STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERY
The Durant sofa group places an emphasis on lush, roomy comfort. The new sofa, family-sized at 101 inches, features three wide seats and two throw pillows at either end. It’s joined by an 88-inch mid-size sofa, a chair-and-a-half, an ottoman, and a storage ottoman.
Beth Chang
Stickley
+1 315-682-5500
email us here