Cox Announces New Connectivity Contract with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Cox Hospitality Technician Edgar Yanez works on technology installation for vendors in advance of the National Auto Dealers Association Conference held earlier this year at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Cox Business/Hospitality Network awarded a new contract to provide wireless and wired telecommunications services for the LVCVA
Cox is proud to provide advanced telecom services to iconic world-class convention centers and resorts throughout Las Vegas and the country.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cox Business/Hospitality Network, a full-service, facilities-based, nationwide provider of advanced voice, video, data, managed IT and cloud solutions, today announced it was awarded, through an RFP process, a new, five-year contract with an optional five-year extension to provide wireless and wired telecommunications and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) services for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).
Under the agreement, Cox Business/Hospitality Network will provide services to an estimated 4.6 million square feet of convention and meeting room space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Among the services Cox Business/Hospitality Network will provide are wired and wireless high-speed internet networking services and equipment, wired voice services, private network options, IPTV services and Neutral Host DAS, in partnership with Boingo Wireless. Boingo will manage the multi-carrier cellular network throughout the expansive convention center, working with all Tier One carriers to deliver strong 5G connectivity. In addition, Cox Business/Hospitality Network will provide on-site installation, sales, and convention service support functions.
“Cox provides advanced telecom services to iconic world-class convention centers and resort properties throughout Las Vegas and around the country,” said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. “We look forward to continuing to deliver an elevated customer experience for Las Vegas Convention Center and millions of guests.”
Cox Business/Hospitality Network has served the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority exclusively for 11 years and currently provides high-speed wired and wireless internet services to over six million square feet of convention, trade show and meeting room space in Southern Nevada and around the country.
“We’re pleased to continue our valued partnership with Cox Business/Hospitality Network to provide their services to our trade show customers and guests inside the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Darren Davis, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience at the LVCVA.
“We are proud to partner with Cox and the Las Vegas Convention Center, providing seamless and secure connectivity that enhances guest experiences and streamlines operations for one of the largest convention centers in the world,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley.
The Las Vegas Convention Center, one of the busiest facilities in the world, is centrally located among the city’s 150,000+ guest rooms. The 4.6 million-square-foot facility operated by the LVCVA includes 2.5 million square feet of exhibit space and 225 meeting rooms spanning more than 390,000 square feet.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT, cloud and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.
About Hospitality Network:
Hospitality Network, LLC (HN), an affiliate of Cox Business, assists clients in the hospitality and large venue industry to provide guests with the latest in technology experiences. Delivering first-class capabilities for more than 35 years, Hospitality Network has expertise in providing services including managed Wi-Fi, high-capacity bandwidth, free-to-guest TV, VOD, in-room entertainment (IRE), digital signage and location-based services. Hospitality Network has proven technologies that enable the ultimate technology experience from coast to coast. Visit http://www.coxhn.com for more information.
