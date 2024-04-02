DNREC to Offer Earth Day Beach Cleanup, Kids Crafts

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites kids to participate in crafts and activities and volunteers to join in a beach cleanup as part of the agency’s annual celebration of Earth Month.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will host two public events for Earth Month:

Earth Day Kids Crafts , Saturday, April 20, at the DuPont Nature Center, 2992 Lighthouse Road, Milford, DE 19963. Registration is not required, and participants can drop in between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make their own special Earth Day craft from provided recycled materials while learning about how to take care of our planet.

, Saturday, April 20, at the DuPont Nature Center, 2992 Lighthouse Road, Milford, DE 19963. Registration is not required, and participants can drop in between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make their own special Earth Day craft from provided recycled materials while learning about how to take care of our planet. Slaughter Beach Cleanup, Earth Day Monday, April 22. Volunteers will meet at the Slaughter Beach Pavilion, 359 Bay Avenue, Milford, DE. The program will be presented twice, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is not required, and participants should arrive by the starting time to join DuPont Nature Center naturalists combing the beach for fascinating aquatic creatures and cleaning up any trash along the way. Trash bags and pickers will be provided.

Located east of Milford near Slaughter Beach, the DuPont Nature Center overlooks Mispillion Harbor, where the Mispillion River and Cedar Creek meet to flow out into the Delaware Bay. Open April through September, the center offers field trips, tours and other educational programs and events for schools, community groups, families and the general public. The surrounding estuary habitat includes more than 130 species of birds, fish, shellfish, and other animals, including horseshoe crabs and shorebirds.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###