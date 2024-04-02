Submit Release
LANG REALTY’S LISA GALANTE LISTS LUXURIOUS OCEANFRONT RESIDENCE AT LUXURIA IN BOCA RATON FOR $9.2 MILLION

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty’s Lisa Galante recently listed a luxurious and highly desirable southeast corner oceanfront condominium residence at Luxuria in Boca Raton.

With more than 6,500 square feet of living space, this residence has the feel of a single-family home with a lifestyle exuding that of a five-star hotel, with an extensive concierge service available at the touch of one button.

The home boasts a private elevator and generous oversized rooms for entertaining and relaxing. The primary bedroom suite provides two large closets and two marble bathrooms. Each additional ensuite has both a shower and a bathtub plus large walk-in closets for guests. All rooms are ultra spacious.

Recently added was a state-of-the-art Crestron Home Automation system incorporating lighting, video, and climate control.

Kitchen features include all Miele appliances…a six-burner gas stove top, full-size wine refrigerator, 36" refrigerator, 36" freezer, two dishwashers, built-in coffee machine, microwave, and two wall ovens. There is also a summer kitchen with a gas BBQ on the patio.

The residence is offered at $9.2 million.

For more information, contact Lisa Galante at 561-235-8630 or Lisa@LisaGalante.com.

Hillary J Reynolds
Polin PR
+1 954-815-1186
email us here

