Sesame Place Parks Receive Recertification as Certified Autism Centers™, Demonstrate Ongoing Commitment to Accessibility

Sesame Place Philadelphia and Sesame Place San Diego reaffirmed its dedication to autism community with IBCCES Certified Autism Center™ recertification.

We’ve made many enhancements to the park as a result of our partnership with IBCCES and are committed to providing a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone.” — Cathy Valeriano, Park President of Sesame Place Philadelphia

UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sesame Place Philadelphia and Sesame Place San Diego proudly announce their renewed commitment to the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, as well as continuing to enhance the onsite experience for guests. The CAC is a certification awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations who complete training requirements and offer accommodations for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

Both Sesame Place parks have also completed an onsite review by IBCCES, resulting in the development of sensory guides and robust pre-planning resources. The certification and renewal processes require extensive specialized training for employees, focusing on sensory awareness, motor skills, program development, communication, and emotional awareness. This year, Sesame Place Ambassadors completed additional certifications in neurodiversity as well as related first responder training to expand their skills and knowledge, supplementing IBCCES’ standard training for Certified Autism Centers™.

“We are proud of the partnership between our Sesame Place parks and IBCCES, which allows us to best support the needs of all guests,” says Cathy Valeriano, Park President of Sesame Place Philadelphia. “We’ve made many enhancements to the park as a result of our partnership with IBCCES and are committed to providing a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone.”

In 2018, Sesame Place Philadelphia became the first theme park in the world to be designated as a CAC, and in 2022, Sesame Place San Diego was the first theme park in the world to open as one. Both Sesame Place locations have continually expanded their amenities to better serve guests, including:

● Quiet Rooms and Low Sensory Rooms

● Ride Accessibility Programs

● Sensory Guides for various rides, attractions and shows

● Noise-cancelling headphones for single-day use

● Low-sensory parade viewing and dining options

● Family Care Centers and adult changing tables

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month this April, both Sesame Place parks will give away free Sesame Street storybooks dedicated to showing that all children are amazing in their own ways. The titles include A Little Bit Different, A Little Bit the Same, and We’re Amazing: 1, 2, 3! Storybooks will be available on operating days through the month of April or while supplies last. In addition, Julia will be available for Meet & Greets throughout April. Julia is a four-year-old autistic Muppet from Sesame Street and the face of Sesame Workshop’s Sesame Street and Autism: Seeing Amazing in All Children initiative.

With more than two decades of expertise in cognitive disorder training and certification, IBCCES has emerged as a global leader in providing specialized education for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals. Recognizing the need for tailored programs in hospitality and recreational settings, IBCCES has developed comprehensive training initiatives tailored to organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and attractions. These initiatives aim to equip staff with the necessary knowledge and tools to cater to the needs of this often overlooked segment of the community. Additionally, IBCCES has developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource connecting families to certified destinations.

"Since 2018, Sesame Place has set a commendable example for other organizations in the industry, and we’re thrilled to see their teams continued commitment and dedication," stated Myron Pincomb, chairman of the IBCCES board. "We take pride in continuing our partnership to promote a welcoming environment for all."

For more information about Sesame Place and to view accessibility offerings, please visit their websites: Sesame Place San Diego or Sesame Place Philadelphia.

###

About Sesame Place

Sesame Place®, with locations in Philadelphia and San Diego, is the only theme park in the U.S. based entirely on the award-winning show, Sesame Street®. The parks, perfect for families with children of all ages, feature a variety of Sesame Street-themed attractions, entertaining character shows and parades, exciting events, and everyone’s favorite furry friends. Bring the entire family to whirl on rides, splash down water slides, and sing and dance along with their Sesame Street friends at Sesame Place! For more information, visit sesameplace.com.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.