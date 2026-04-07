Santa Barbara Zoo Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Reinforcing Commitment to Inclusive Experiences for All

As the 1st West Coast zoo to earn this distinction in 2018, the zoo continues to lead in experiences that support individuals with autism and sensory needs.

When we design with inclusion in mind, we don’t single anyone out, we create better experiences for everyone.” — JJ McLeod, director of education at the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Barbara Zoo proudly announces the renewal of its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and meaningful engagement for guests of all abilities. Originally designated in 2018 as the first zoo on the West Coast to receive this distinction, the Santa Barbara Zoo continues to lead in creating experiences that support individuals with autism and other sensory needs. The CAC renewal reflects ongoing staff training, enhanced guest resources, and a deepened institutional focus on inclusive design and practice.

Over the past several years, the Zoo has expanded its accessibility offerings to better support neurodiverse guests and their families. These efforts include sensory backpacks available for guest use, quiet spaces identified on maps around the Zoo, a pre-visit “Welcome” communication system to coordinate accommodations, and an enhanced accessibility section on its website to support planning.

In addition, the Zoo has developed and sustained impactful programs and partnerships, including Autism Safari Nights in collaboration with UCSB Koegel Center, providing supportive evening experiences for families; KindFest, a community-wide celebration of inclusion and compassion; expanded educational curriculum designed for learners of all abilities; and a partnership with Tri-Counties Regional Center to support inclusive camp experiences.The Zoo is also a proud institutional member of ZANE (Zoos and Aquariums for a Neurodiverse Ecosystem), contributing to a growing movement across the field to advance authentic inclusion in zoological institutions.

“These efforts are not just programs; they are intentional steps that reflect who we are as an organization,” said JJ McLeod, director of education at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “When we design with inclusion in mind, we don’t single anyone out, we create better experiences for everyone. This work is rooted in belonging, and it continues to shape how we show up for our community every day.”

In addition to ongoing autism and sensory training, the Zoo has also implemented numerous other initiatives and accommodations to enhance accessibility. Since it was originally certified in 2018, the Santa Barbara Zoo has initiated curriculum differentiation supported by two special education teachers on staff who develop new curriculum and edit past curriculum to make sure it is easily differentiated for all abilities. These teachers are onsite during all education programs to ensure educational standards and best practices are followed and students with IEPs are well served. The Zoo has also initiated budgeting for program support, including annual budgets that reflect training requirements, additional staffing support costs, events, and interdepartmental work hours (e.g., Animal Care and Health, Guest Services, Food and Beverage, and Retail Departments’ hours were extended during Inclusion Initiatives).

The Zoo’s initial research with autism support groups found that guests generally do not inquire about accommodations. Instead, they limit/avoid visitation and/or participation when accommodations are not apparent. With this in mind, Santa Barbara Zoo set the following targets:

- Research what families who need accommodations and pre-visit planning look for

- Create clear access points for accessibility information located on SBZ’s website and added a welcome email

- Increase accessibility information on www.sbzoo.org, front gate, and map to help facilitate a better experience

- Use a variety of platforms, including social media, radio, and local media, to announce certification, inclusion programming, and events

- Create a social narrative (used in autism therapy) to help reduce anxiety and overstimulation for those who are planning to visit SBZ, located for free download on www.sbzoo.org.

“This renewal is more than just an accolade for Santa Barbara Zoo; it’s a testament to the Zoo’s ongoing commitment and dedication to creating an environment that welcomes and supports every visitor, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to continue our partnership with the Santa Barbara Zoo, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact this certification will have on staff and visitors alike.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Santa Barbara Zoo is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity in California and around the world. Beautifully located on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 500 animals representing over 140 species in open, naturalistic habitats designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

The Zoo is also home to California’s first licensed outdoor preschool, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning, and was the first AZA-accredited zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, accessible education for all. Visit sbzoo.org.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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