South Carolina Welcome Centers Earn Certified Autism Center™ Accreditation, Support Inclusive Travel Experiences for All

We are extremely proud to be the first state-operated welcome center program to receive this certification, and we will continue to find opportunities to improve our service and understanding...” — Duane Parrish, director of South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Rec & Tourism

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to the South Carolina Welcome Centers. To achieve this designation, at least 80% of staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with knowledge of best practices, skills and resources to welcome and support every visitor, including autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

"We call our Welcome Centers ‘South Carolina's front porches,’ and that designation alludes to the kind of experience you can expect during a visit. While our team is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, central to our mission is personifying authentic hospitality. That means we strive to make our guests feel welcomed, comfortable, and valued,” said Duane Parrish, director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Parrish continued, “This certification is an important tool in our hospitality toolbox because it enhances and empowers our ability to recognize and effectively respond to visitor needs. We are extremely proud to be the first state-operated welcome center program to receive this certification, and we will continue to find opportunities to improve our service and understanding as we help visitors discover South Carolina."

In addition to training and certification, Welcome Center staff have quiet spaces for guests in need at each of the nine locations. Additionally, the SC Welcome Centers have sensory packets containing sunglasses, ear plugs, and sensory stickers. Fidgets will soon be available in the packets as well.

“The designation of nine locations as a Certified Autism Center™ marks a significant step forward in South Carolina’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Through training and certification, South Carolina is setting a powerful standard for inclusion by ensuring that every visitor, regardless of their needs, can experience the state with confidence and support,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This commitment not only enhances accessibility, but also elevates the visitor experience and reinforces South Carolina as a welcoming destination for all.”

By investing in specialized training and certification, these organizations are ensuring that every visitor—especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals—can feel welcomed, understood, and supported. This milestone reflects a broader movement toward creating communities where inclusion is not an initiative, but a standard.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the South Carolina Welcome Centers are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism markets the state as a preferred vacation destination, manages South Carolina's state parks, and empowers local communities to develop recreational assets. We provide in-person assistance at South Carolina's nine Welcome Centers, greeting out-of-state travelers at key entry points along our major highways and interstates. Our dedicated team of travel professionals helps visitors discover all of the undiscovered gems, unforgettable flavors, great golf, rich history, sandy beaches, and family attractions a South Carolina vacation has to offer. Learn more at DiscoverSouthCarolina.com.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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