Heartfelt Recovery Centers Announces Comprehensive Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for Addiction Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartfelt Recovery Centers, a leading provider in substance use disorder treatment, is proud to announce its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Designed to meet the needs of individuals seeking flexible and effective recovery support, the program spotlights Heartfelt Recovery's commitment to offering personalized and compassionate care.
The IOP at Heartfelt Recovery Centers is ideal for individuals transitioning from higher levels of care or those needing a more supportive structure than traditional outpatient services.
Some of the numerous benefits of the IOP include:
Flexible Schedule
The program is tailored to offer substantial support, ranging from 3 to 5 days a week, with flexible scheduling options, including evening Zoom sessions to ensure treatment is accessible to all.
A Combined Approach
They approach substance use disorders with research-based approaches such as CBT and DBT, as well as holistic approaches like yoga, biofeedback, and nutrition counseling.
Qualified and Compassionate Staff
With the help of an understanding and experienced team, clients can overcome the challenges of drug addiction and rebuild a foundation for lasting wellness.
The program also includes a variety of addiction treatment modalities, such as group therapy, individual counseling, and access to medical and psychiatric care. Heartfelt Recovery accepts all major insurances and provides cash payment options.
Those struggling with addiction and their loved ones are encouraged to reach out to learn more about the program and start the journey to recovery. For further information about Heartfelt Recovery Centers and their intensive outpatient program, please visit their website or contact (603) 207-1633.
About Heartfelt Recovery Centers
Heartfelt Recovery Centers is a leading provider of addiction treatment in New Hampshire. With a focus on personalized, compassionate care, Heartfelt Recovery offers a range of programs designed to meet individuals wherever they are in their recovery journey.
