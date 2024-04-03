OFP Funding Unveils Groundbreaking Progressive Discount Promotion With Up to 45% Off Instant Funding Accounts
Traders can choose instant funding accounts at unprecedented discounts to start their trading journey within 24hrs, no challenges or verification processes
We are excited to introduce our 25% to 45% off promotion, offering unparalleled savings to traders seeking to start or enhance their trading journey”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking progressive discount promotion, with discounts ranging from 25% to 45%, available from April 3rd to May 3rd.
— Ruggero Catalano, CEO & Co-Founder
Alongside this exciting promotion, the prop firm has also introduced significant enhancements to its trading dashboard, providing traders with improved data, enhanced user experience, and integrated risk management features. The dashboard and website are now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian, underscoring OFP Funding's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity for traders from all over the world.
The promotion offers unprecedented discounts on instant funding accounts, providing traders with substantial savings such as:
25% off on instant funding accounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000
35% off on $50,000 instant funding accounts
40% off on $100,000 instant funding accounts
45% off on $200,000 instant funding accounts
All accounts are available in USD, EUR, and GBP, with discounts automatically applied at checkout. Traders can benefit from these exclusive discounts while enjoying a maximum allocation of $300,000 per trader.
Last week, OFP Funding rolled out enhanced features on its trading dashboard, including improved data feeds, streamlined user experience, and integrated Martingale rules for effective risk management. Traders can now monitor their violations directly within the dashboard, ensuring greater transparency and control over their trading activities.
"Our latest dashboard enhancements reflect our commitment to providing traders with the most advanced tools and resources to succeed in the financial markets," said David Bernardi, COO of OFP Funding. "By offering improved real-time data, user experience, and integrated risk management features, we are empowering traders to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals."
Traders can experience the enhanced features of the OFP Funding dashboard and explore the multilingual website to access valuable resources, real-time market data, and advanced trading tools in their preferred language, alongside a 24/7 Support Team ready to answer any questions and help traders along their trading journey.
For more information about OFP Funding's exclusive promotion, visit www.ofpfunding.com.
About OFP Funding
Founded in 2021 in the UK, OFP Funding has emerged as a prominent proprietary trading firm renowned for its innovative technology, hassle-free onboarding process, and inclusive trading community. Committed to fostering talent and empowering traders, OFP Funding offers the resources needed to begin trading within 24 hours, with risk-free allocations of up to £5 million. Providing access to various asset classes and an advanced Dashboard with newly released features, and available in English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, OFP Funding has become a trusted ally for traders worldwide.
