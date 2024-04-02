Submit Release
Mikhail Mishustin holds a meeting on preparing the Government’s report to the State Duma

RUSSIA, April 2 - The Government’s annual report is scheduled for 3 April.

2 April 2024

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Colleagues,

Tomorrow, the Government will present its report to the State Duma.

We will provide deputies with comprehensive insights into our work throughout the past year, detailing the measures undertaken across all key areas, particularly as regards the decisions and instructions issued by the President.

I just had a meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. We discussed the progress we have made in preparing the report and the consultations we have held with the State Duma parliamentary parties. Our discussions encompassed all pivotal issues vital for people’s lives and the advancement of our economy.

I am aware that all Government members have actively engaged with State Duma bodies and relevant committees. The feedback we receive from them is invaluable, as it is crucial to listen to the opinions of our parliamentarians. They will raise their questions during the report, and it is important for us to provide comprehensive responses.

Our shared objective is the development of our country and the improvement of people’s wellbeing. Today we will discuss the status of preparations for the report.

