Creatio Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report I Spring 2024 for CRM Software
Creatio CRM is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on a no-code platform enhanced by AIBOSTON, MA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Reports and the Momentum Grid® Report for CRM Software.
Creatio CRM is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on no-code platform. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture, which is the foundation of the Creatio platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications. Users can take advantage of Creatio’s composable application approach and leverage the no-code and AI capabilities of the platform to easily extend and customize the solution without a line of code and special skills needed.
G2 stands as one of the most extensive software marketplaces globally, renowned for delivering reliable and unbiased software reviews gathered from its vast user community and various online channels and social networks. The G2 evaluations serve as a collective voice of the software user community, simplifying the selection of top-tier digital solutions. These ratings are pivotal for sellers, media personnel, analysts, and investors for product benchmarking and market trend analysis.
Being positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report indicates that the product has received high endorsements from G2 users and possesses significant Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. Meanwhile, products that achieve the Leader tier in the Momentum Grid® are ranked in the top quartile of their respective category by user feedback.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
