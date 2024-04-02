Unlocking the Power of Local Events: Local Media Consortium Partners with Evvnt
Most important digital revenue streams for publishers in the year ahead according to industry leaders worldwide from 2021 to 2024.
Evvnt partners with the Local Media Consortium, empowering local media companies to thrive in the events industry, enhancing community engagement and revenue.
Together, we are committed to empowering local media outlets with innovative solutions, enhancing their capabilities, and creating new opportunities for growth and audience engagement.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Evvnt, the local events discovery and ticketing platform, announced a newly formed partnership with the Local Media Consortium (LMC), a strategic alliance of local media companies, that unlocks the power of local events, providing members with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the events industry. This new revenue stream for media companies is made possible by leveraging Evvnt’s unique technology and their experience with optimizing consumer engagement with local events. LMC members have the opportunity to become even more integral parts of their communities while driving growth and audience engagement.
According to Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, events have emerged as the fourth most important revenue stream for publishers in 2024. Despite this, many publishers have yet to fully capitalize on the revenue potential and audience engagement opportunities that come with promoting and ticketing events.
A survey conducted by Nielsen reveals that 82% of consumers are more likely to trust and choose a local provider over a national chain. This statistic underscores the immense opportunity for members of the LMC to establish themselves as locally-recognized, consumer-facing events brands in their communities.
"Events are a priority for publishers who want to increase engagement with local audiences, raise their brand awareness and diversify their revenue stream" said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC. "Partnering with Evvnt provides a turnkey way for the LMC’s members to launch a successful event program in their community and optimize this profitable revenue opportunity."
Richard Green, CEO and founder of Evvnt said: "Evvnt is thrilled to partner with the Local Media Consortium, the leading, innovative alliance of over 5,000 local news outlets across the U.S. and Canada. Together, we are committed to empowering local media outlets with innovative solutions, enhancing their capabilities, and creating new opportunities for growth and audience engagement. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to supporting the thriving ecosystems of local media, local events and local communities. Together, we can build new revenue streams to ensure local news organizations continue their important mission of providing timely, accurate and compelling information for the communities they serve.”
Who is the Local Media Consortium?
The Local Media Consortium (LMC) is committed to supporting local newspapers, broadcasters, and online news outlets through strategic partnerships with digital technology and service providers, and launching strategic initiatives that deliver more than $50M in annual economic value. Through these programs, the LMC helps its members reduce costs, increase revenue, and grow audiences.
Who is Evvnt?
Evvnt, The Event Success Company, is a white-label event commerce platform offering services ranging from ticketing to marketing to event discovery. Evvnt empowers newspapers, broadcasters, and online news outlets to tap into untapped revenue streams, engage with their local community of event creators and consumers, and acquire valuable data.
Why Have They Partnered?
Evvnt is the perfect strategic partner for LMC’s network, providing tools, reach, and expertise to help publishers:
Discover passive revenue streams
Become local event success heroes for local creators and consumers
Harness the powerful trio of local ticketing, combined with local media support, and localized/niche-specific event discovery
By signing up with Evvnt, LMC members gain access to a host of benefits, including discounted access to Evvnt’s white-label ticketing, marketing, and discovery platform, as well as access to Evvnt’s network of calendars and internal growth team.
