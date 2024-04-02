Jobma Named Leader and High Performer in G2’s Spring 2024 Report
Jobma has won multiple Leader and High Performer awards in G2's Spring 2024 Report. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator.
By winning these awards, Jobma solidifies its position as a leader in pushing the boundaries of recruitment excellence with ethical AI.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobma, a leading video interviewing platform, announced today that it has received multiple Leader and High Performer awards in the G2 Spring 2024 report, certifying Jobma as a top-tier product in the video interviewing software category. G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator, with over 80 million users annually.
— Krishna Kant
Jobma has been named a High Performer in the Enterprise and Mid-market segments. The Leader, High Performer, and Momentum Leader awards underscore Jobma’s dominant market presence around the globe. These awards testify to the company’s focus on continuous improvement of the platform, ethical AI integration, and customer satisfaction.
“We’re proud to be recognized as Leader and High Performer by G2 in their most recent report,” notes Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “By winning these awards, Jobma solidifies its position as a leader in pushing the boundaries of recruitment excellence with ethical AI.”
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Jobma’s AI-powered video interviewing software helps organizations improve the quality of hire at scale and reduce time-to-hire. The product’s recognition as a Leader and High Performer in its category by G2 makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for enterprises and mid-market segments.
About G2
G2 is the most trusted business software review aggregator with over 80 million users annually. G2 lets businesses make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews and is used by employees at Fortune 500 companies and leading tech companies.
About Jobma
Jobma is a video interviewing platform trusted by companies across the globe for their end-to-end hiring needs. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates using video and audio interviews, and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma’s customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support.
Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users’ data.
For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com. To learn what users have to say about Jobma on G2, visit www.g2.com/products/jobma/reviews
Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States
Abhishek Dhaiya
Jobma
+1 669-777-3374
sales@jobma.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube